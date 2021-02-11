MAT 2021 - Why to Appear for MBA Entrance Exam by AIMA?

Ask any MBA aspirants which MBA entrance test they are targeting this year, and the obvious answers would revolve around CAT, IIFT, SNAP and NMAT among other MBA entrance exams. However, very few MBA aspirants generally feature MAT MBA entrance test in their list of top MBA entrance exams they would target. However, in the last few years, the importance and popularity of Management Aptitude Test conducted by AIMA or All India Management Association is on the rise. And this is very clearly reflected through the increasing number of MAT test takers every year.

But for those, who are still not convinced that MAT is a great opportunity to target top MBA colleges in India and get admission to them for MBA courses, we have listed down a few key reasons. These reasons easily convey the importance of AIMA MAT exam for MBA aspirants.

1. Top B-school accept MAT score

The biggest advantage of taking up MAT MBA entrance test has to be nearly universal acceptability of MAT scores by top B-schools in India. MAT exam score is accepted by more than 600 MBA colleges in India, making it one of the largest MBA entrance tests in the country. No other MBA entrance exam, not even CAT, enjoys such universal acceptability by B-schools. In addition to this, MAT exam score is also accepted by different types of B-schools, thereby allowing you to target different specializations. Like they say, having options is always better and MAT exam does that very effectively.

2. Easier compared to other MBA entrance tests

Compared to other major MBA entrance tests like CAT, IIFT and NMAT; the difficult level of MAT exam is simpler. The exam pattern consists of five sections i.e.

Data Analysis & Sufficiency

Language Comprehension

Intelligence & Critical Reasoning

Mathematical Skills

Indian & Global Environment

Most of these sections are already covered in the syllabus of other MBA entrance tests and therefore MAT exam doesn’t require any separate preparation on part of the aspirant. The simpler nature and wide syllabus of MAT entrance test makes it comparatively easier for aspirants to crack the exam.

On an average, an MBA aspirant who has scored around 70 percentile in CAT can easily expect to do much better in MAT entrance test because of the simpler nature of the exam. Moreover, every year several MBA aspirants also end up scoring 800 / 800 in MAT exam, which supports the argument of it being relatively easier to crack as compared to CAT, IIFT and XAT tests.

3. MAT Exam is conducted 4 times in a year

Most MBA entrance tests like CAT, IIFT, SNAP and XAT among others are conducted annually i.e. only once a year. This means that an aspirant, who has not done well in the MBA entrance test this year, has to wait an entire year in order to take up the test again.

But MAT entrance test solves this problem. MAT is the only MBA entrance test that is conducted four times in a year. The test takes place in the months of February, May, September and December. This gives candidates another chance to improve their score and retry for MBA admission within the same calendar year without wasting an entire year.

For instance, a candidate who has not done well in MAT December exam can always retry their luck in the MAT February exam in order to improve their score and still not miss-out on the chance of getting admitted to top MBA colleges in India within the same calendar year.

4. Available in Online, Offline and IBT Mode

MAT is one such universally available exam that has adpated to the test of time. With the world moving to the digital age especially during the age of Pendamic (COVID19), most of the MBA entrance tests have also moved from paper-based format to computer based or IBT formats. Considering the popularity and the large participation of students, MAT exam is being conducted in all three formats i.e. paper-based format, as online / computer based format and Internet-Based Test format. Moreover, candidates have the option to appear for the exam in both online and offline modes.

Having the option of taking up MAT exam in both the modes gives equal opportunity and chance to students who are not comfortable with computer, to appear for the test easily and crack it as per their ability. In short, the test focuses on the knowledge, aptitude and talent of the candidate, rather than their ability to use it only in digital format / sphere.

5. MAT score is valid for 1 year

While MAT is conducted every three months or four times a year, the score obtained by the candidate in any of these tests is still valid for 1 full year. Any candidate taking up MAT entrance test in December as well as in February session has the option to use either of the score, depending upon their choice, to apply to top MBA colleges in India for admission. Simply put, MAT scores are valid for entire year, and irrespective of number of tests you appear for in a year, your score is valid and accepted by B-schools for admission for the 1 year period.

6. Free application to any 5 MBA colleges in India

Another notable advantage of taking up MAT entrance test for MBA admissions is that it allows candidates to apply to any 5 B-schools who accept MAT score without any addition fee. Generally, for other MBA tests, application to MBA colleges other than a few already shortlisted ones would be chargeable. This is not the case with MAT entrance test, as candidates appearing for the exam can apply to their dream college/s directly through the MAT exam form itself. Apart from saving money in the form of separate application fee, this process also saves a lot of time for MBA aspirants in drafting individual applications for different B-schools.

7. Gateway to top MBA Colleges in India

Although simpler as compared to other MBA entrance test, MAT test score is accepted by several premier B-schools and best MBA colleges in India. These include names such as Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (Mumbai), SIMSREE, NL Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research, KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research and XIME Bangalore. With such top MBA colleges accepting MAT test score, with comparatively less competition and high chances of cracking the test; MAT surely seems like an ideal gateway to top MBA colleges in India.

To sum up…

Management Aptitude Test / MAT offers a perfect opportunity to the MBA aspirants to take up the test and increase their chances of getting MBA admission to their dream B-school quite easily. If you are an MBA aspirant who was only considering popular entrance tests like CAT, IIFT and NMAT for MBA admission, you might want to add MAT also to your list.

For more interesting articles, news and updates related to MBA entrance exams and MBA study materials, please visit mba.jagranjosh.com. If you found this article helpful, please share it among your peers and fellow MBA aspirants as well.