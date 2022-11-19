The scholarship program of ICFAI Business School (IBS)

ICFAI Business School this year has increased the number of scholarships up to INR 10 crores which are dispersed across various categories of candidates.

ICFAI Business School this year has increased the number of scholarships up to INR 10 crores which are dispersed across various categories of candidates. The various categories of candidates include meritorious students, wards of ICFAI Business School (IBS) Alumni, wards of defence personnel, and persons with disabilities.

The reasons for creating these categories for scholarships are:

ICFAI Business School (IBS) in 25+ years of its existence produced above 62000 Alumni working in India and abroad.

The defence personnel striving hard to ensure the nation’s security and

Helping persons with disabilities is a part of social responsibility.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) also recorded the highest package in placement both in India and abroad in reputed firms like JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, HDFC, ITC, KPMG, Ernst, and Young, Khimji Ramdas Group, Tolaram Group etc.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) last year introduced Merit scholarships to candidates who have shown exceptional performance in various Management Education Entrance/ Admission Tests. The amount announced was INR 4 crores last year and it is INR 10 crores this year.

The scholarship amount of Rs.10 core will be disbursed under the ICFAI Business School Scholarship program as discussed below:

1. Scholarship for meritorious students:

ICFAI Business School (IBS) offers scholarships to the top 200 candidates who qualify for IBSAT securing a cut-off in IBSAT. The scholarship amount per candidate is Rs.2 lacs.

Top 100 NMAT rankers who have applied for IBS are offered Rs.2 lacs scholarship each.

For top 75 CAT-qualified students, who have applied for IBS are offered Rs. 2 lacs scholarship each

The Top 25 XAT-qualified students, who have applied for IBS are offered 25 scholarships of Rs.2 lacs each

For GMAT-qualified candidates scholarships of Rs. 2 lacs each are offered for top 25 who have applied for IBS.

The scholarship amount for CFA/CA/CS/ICWA qualified is Rs.2 lacs but they have to qualify for the entrance test before Dec 2022. The total number of scholarships for them is 25.

2. Scholarship for wards of IBS Alumni:

The candidates should qualify for any of the entrance exams (IBSAT/NMAT/CAT/XAT and GMAT) with the respective cut-offs. The total number of scholarships for them is 25. The amount of scholarship is Rs.2 lacs.

3. Scholarship for wards of defence personnel:

The students should qualify for any of the entrance exams (IBSAT/NMAT/CAT/XAT and GMAT) with the respective cut-offs. The total number of scholarships for them is 15. The amount of scholarship is Rs.2 lacs.

4. Scholarship for physically challenged candidates

The students should qualify for any of the entrance exams (IBSAT/NMAT/CAT/XAT and GMAT) with the respective cut-offs. The total number of scholarships for them is 10. The amount of scholarship is Rs.2 lacs.

The scholarship program is exciting for those appearing for the entrance exam and motivates them to put in more effort. In the batch of 2023-2025, candidates need to be toppers in the entrance examinations to avail of the scholarship. This initiative will encourage the student to join ICFAI Business School.

The scholarship amount will be adjusted in the first and second semesters after the enrolment in ICFAI Business School (IBS) during the payment of the fees. This is also subject to certain terms and conditions.

Apart from the scholarship program, the ICFAI Business School is known for its good placement records every year. ICFAI Business School (IBS) has a dedicated Career Management Cell (CMC) to provide better placements at the campuses every year. It is headed by a Professor and assisted by experienced Managers.

With the scholarship and high package placements, ICFAI Business School (IBS) is hopeful to serve more management aspirants and to transform them into future leaders.

To know more visit https://ibsindia.org/.

Contact Details:

IBS Admission Office

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills

Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082

Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

Toll Free :1800 425 55 66 77

E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.