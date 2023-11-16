TIFR Recruitment 2023 For Supervisor, Scientific Officer, Clerk & Others: Salary upto Rs. 94,500

TIFR Recruitment 2023: TIFR has released the notification for the 18 Clerk, Work Assistant and other posts on the official website. Check notification pdf and other updates here.

TIFR Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) is recruiting for various posts including Clerk, Administrative Officer, Scientific Officer, Administrative Assistant, Supervisor, Laboratory Assistant and others. Institute has released the detailed recruitment notification for the same in the Employment News (11-17) November 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 2, 2023.

TIFR Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application for the above posts is December 2, 2023.

Vacancy Details For TIFR Jobs 2023:

Administrative Officer-01

Scientific Officer (C) –01

Scientific Assistant (B)–01

Scientific Assistant (B)–01

Junior Engineer (B)–01

Administrative Assistant (B)–01

Administrative Assistant (B) –01

Administrative Assistant (B)–01

Supervisor (Canteen)–01

Supervisor (Canteen)–01

Supervisor (Canteen)–01

Laboratory Assistant (B)–01

Laboratory Assistant (B)–01

Laboratory Assistant (B)–01

Clerk (A)–01

Work Assistant (Auxiliary)–01

Work Assistant (Auxiliary)–01

Project Scientific Officer (C)–01

Educational Qualification For TIFR Posts 2023

Clerk (A)–

Should have Graduate from a recognised University/Institute with aggregate of 50% marks.

Knowledge of typing.

Knowledge of use of personal computers and applications – supported by certificates from the

government recognized institutions.

Minimum 1 year experience in clerical duties and correspondence in large and reputed organisation.

Work Assistant (Auxiliary)-

S.S.C. OR Equivalent (Central/State Board Examinations).

Minimum One year experience

Project Scientific Officer (C)– Full time Degree in Engineering (BE/B.Tech with aggregate of 60% marks) from a recognized university/institute in Computer Science / Information Technology.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Total Monthly Emoluments For TIFR Jobs 2023

Administrative Officer-Rs. 1,07,565/-

Scientific Officer (C) –Rs. 1,07,565/-

Scientific Assistant (B)–Rs. 66,498/-

Scientific Assistant (B)–Rs. 66,498/-

Junior Engineer (B)–Rs. 66,498/-

Administrative Assistant (B)–Rs. 66,498/

Administrative Assistant (B) –Rs. 66,498/-

Administrative Assistant (B)–Rs. 66,498/-

Supervisor (Canteen)–Rs. 66,498/

Supervisor (Canteen)–Rs. 66,498/

Supervisor (Canteen)–66,498/-

Laboratory Assistant (B)–Rs. 42,797/-

Laboratory Assistant (B)–Rs. 42,797/-

Laboratory Assistant (B)–Rs. 42,797/-

Clerk (A)–Rs. 42,797/-

Work Assistant (Auxiliary)–Rs. 33,651/-

Work Assistant (Auxiliary)–Rs. 33,651/-

Project Scientific Officer (C)–Rs. 94,500/-



TIFR Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For TIFR Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts in online mode by December 02, 2023 and applications by post

must reach to-Administrative Officer (D), Recruitment Cell, Tata Institute of Fundamental

Research, 1, Homi Bhabha Road, Navy Nagar, Colaba, Mumbai 400005 by December 02,

2023.

Applicants who are required to send the applications by post must superscribe the post applied for, advertisement No. & serial number of the post on the envelope.