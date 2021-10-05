TMC Recruitment 2021 for AAO, Office Clerk, Assistant and Others @tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for Assistant Administrative Officer, Accounts Officer, Assistant, Office Clerk and other Post. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 12/14 October 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate /Post Graduate Degree / Diploma/ICWAI / CA / MBA (Finance) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021.

Notification Details for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

ADVT.NO.: TMC/HBCHS/ 284/2021

Important Date for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 12/14 October 2021

Check notification link for details post wise interview schedule.

Vacancy Details for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Assistant Accounts Officer-01

Assistant Purchase Officer-01

Assistant Stores Officer-01

Assistant Administrative Officer-01

Assistant-05

Office Clerk-08

Eligibility Criteria for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Accounts Officer -ICWAI / CA / MBA (Finance) / Post Graduate in Commerce or passed SAS or equivalent examination. Experience in the Accounts Department dealing with Billing, Salary, Budget, Cash & Bank, Balance Sheet etc. Candidates with CA / ICWA qualification should have 2 years’ experience. Candidates with MBA (Finance), SAS or equivalent examination or Post Graduate in Commerce should have 4 years’ experience.

Assistant Purchase Officer-Graduate from a recognized University. Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Material Management from a reputed Institution. The candidates should have 02 years’ experience of import of chemicals, laboratory and hospital equipment, purchase of drugs, surgical items, kits, reagents, etc. He / She should be well versed with customs clearance formalities, Purchase / Stores Information Systems and modern methods of Material Management. Candidates well versed with Government procedures will be preferred.

Assistant Stores Officer-Graduate from a recognized University. Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Material Management from a reputed Institution. The candidates should have 02 years’ experience of import of chemicals, laboratory and hospital equipment, purchase of drugs, surgical items, kits, reagents, etc. He / She should be well versed with customs clearance formalities, Purchase / Stores Information Systems and modern methods of Material Management. Candidates well versed with Government procedures will be preferred.

Assistant Administrative Officer-Graduate from a recognized University. Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Personnel Management / Human Resource Management / Healthcare Management from a reputed Institution. Experience of 02 years in the

department of H.R.D./ Administration / Personnel dealing with General Administration, Recruitment, Establishment matter etc. Candidates well versed with Government procedures will be preferred.

Assistant-Graduate from a recognized University. Computer Course of minimum 3 months duration in Microsoft Office. Candidates with Diploma or Degree in Computer or Information Technology are exempted from 3 months computer course.01 years of clerical experience preferably in Hospital, Central Govt., Autonomous Body etc

Office Clerk-Any Graduate from recognized university, Good typing speed, computer knowledge. Minimum 1 year experience preferable

TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with Bio-data, recent

passport size photograph, photo copy of PANCARD, original certificates and one set of attested copies of all certificates on 12/14 October 2021 in accordance with the post wise schedule given on notification at the venue-Plot No. 1, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Mullanpur, Medicity, Mullanpur, Mohali (SAS Nagar), Punjab - 140901.