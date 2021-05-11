TMC Recruitment 2021 for 31 Faculty Posts @tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for the recruitment to the 31 Faculty full time positions in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 May 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including M.D. / D.N.B./M.Ch./M.S. /D.M. with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021.

Notification Details:

Advt.No.TMC/AD-54/2021

07.05.2021



Important Date:

Last Date for Submission of Application:28 May 2021

Vacancy Details:

Professor (Surgical Oncology)-02

Professor (Radiation Oncology)-02

Professor (Anesthesiology)-02

Professor (Medical Oncology)-02

Professor (Pathology)-02

Professor (Dental and Prosthetics Surgery)-02

Assistant Professor (Anesthesiology)-02

Assistant Professor (Radiation Oncology)-02

Assistant Professor (International Radiology)-01

Assistant Professor (Surgical Oncology)-01

Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology Pediatric)-01

Assistant Professor (Radio Diagnosis)-02

Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology Solid Tumor)-01

Assistant Professor (Nuclear Medicine)-02

Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology)-03

Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology Adult Haematolymphoid)-01

Assistant Professor (Palliative Medicine)-01

Assistant Radiologist D -01

Assistant Pathologist D-01



Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Professor (Surgical Oncology)-M.Ch. (Surgical Oncology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 5 years’ post M.Ch experience .OR M.S. / D.N.B. (General Surgery / ENT) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 8 years’ post M.S . /D.N.B. experience in teaching institute.

Professor (Radiation Oncology)-M.D. / DNB (Radiation Oncology / Radiotherapy) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with minimum 8 years Post M.D. / DNB experience in Radiation Oncology.

Professor (Anesthesiology)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Anesthesia) or equivalent postgraduate degree in Anesthesiology recognized by National Medical Commission with 8 years’ post M.D. / D.N.B. experience in Anesthesia in a Teaching Hospital.

Professor (Medical Oncology)-D.M. / D.N.B. (Medical Oncology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with minimum 5 years’ post D.M. / D.N.B. experience in Medical Oncology.OR M.D. / D.N.B. (Medicine) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 8 Years’ post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Medical Oncology in a Teaching Hospital.

Professor (Pathology)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Pathology) or equivalent postgraduate degree in Pathology recognized by National Medical Commission with 8 years’ post M.D. / D.N.B. experience in Pathology in a Teaching Hospital. Experience in Onco-Pathology, Cytology and / or Molecular Pathology is desirable.

Professor (Dental and Prosthetics Surgery)-M.D.S. / D.N.B.(Prosthetic Dentistry) or equivalent degree recognized by DCI with 3 years’ experience after M.D.S./ D.N.B. Experience in Maxillo Facial Prosthetic work would be desirable. Additional qualification in the field of maxillofacial prosthetics will be advantageous. Candidates with less than 3 years’ experience after M.D.S. / D.N.B. will be considered for lower grade , if there are no suitably experienced candidate.

Assistant Professor (Anesthesiology)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Anesthesia) or equivalent postgraduate degree in Anesthesiology recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 years post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Anesthesia in a Teaching Hospital. Candidates with less than 3 years experience after M.D./ D.N.B. will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidate.

Assistant Professor (Radiation Oncology)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Radiation Oncology / Radiotherapy) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 years post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Radiation Oncology in a teaching hospital or cancer centre. Candidates with less than 3 years experience after post graduation will be considered for lower grade, if there are no suitably experienced candidates.

Assistant Professor (International Radiology)-D.M. (Intervention Radiology) OR M.D./ D.N.B. ( Radio-diagnosis) recognized by National Medical Commission with 03 years experience post M.D. / D.N.B. in Interventional Radiology.

Assistant Professor (Surgical Oncology)-M.Ch. / D.N.B. (Surgical Oncology) or equivalent post graduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with minimum 1 year experience in Surgical Oncology either during M.Ch training or Post M.Ch OR M.S. / D.N.B. (General Surgery) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 years post M.S. / D.N.B. experience in Surgical Oncology.

Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology Pediatric)-D.M. / D.N.B. (Pediatric Oncology / Medical Oncology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission. OR M.D. / D.N.B. (Pediatrics) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 years post M.D./D.N.B. experience in Peadiatric Oncology in a Teaching Hospital.

Assistant Professor (Radio Diagnosis)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Radiology / Radio-diagnosis) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 years’ post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Radiodiagnosis in a teaching hospital.

Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology Solid Tumor)-D.M. / D.N.B. (Medical Oncology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission OR M.D. / D.N.B. (Medicine) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 years post M.D./D.N.B. experience in Solid Tumor Medical Oncology in a teaching hospital.

Assistant Professor (Nuclear Medicine)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Nuclear Medicine) or equivalent degree in Nuclear Medicine recongnized by National Medical Commission with 3 Years’ post M.D. / D.N.B. experience in Nuclear Medicine in a Teaching Hospital.

Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology)-D.M. / D.N.B. (Medical Oncology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission OR M.D. / D.N.B. (Medicine) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 years post M.D./D.N.B. experience in Medical Oncology in a Teaching Hospital.

Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology Adult Haematolymphoid)-D.M. / D.N.B. (Medical Oncology / Haematology) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission OR M.D. / D.N.B. (Medicine) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 Years’ post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Medical Oncology or Clinical Haematology in a Teaching Hospital.

Assistant Professor (Palliative Medicine)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Palliative Medicine) OR M.D. / D.N.B. (General Medicine / Pediatrics / Psychiatry / Anesthesia / Radiation Oncology) or equivalent post graduate degree recongnized by National Medical Commission with minimum 3 years’ post M.D. /D.N.B. experience in Palliative care in a large hospital or cancer centre. A Post Graduate Diploma or Certified Training in Palliative Medicine of at least 1 year duration is desirable.

Assistant Radiologise D -M.D. OR equivalent postgraduate degree in Radiology / Radio-diagnosis recognized by National Medical Commission. Experience less than 3 years but more than 1-year post MD/DNB is essential.

Assistant Pathologist D-M.D. / D.N.B. (Pathology) or equivalent postgraduate degree in Pathology recognized by National Medical Commission. Experience less than 3 years but more than 1-year post M.D. / D.N.B. is essential. Experience in Onco-Pathology, Cytology, Diagnostic Molecular Pathology, will be preferred.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: PDF





How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these post on or before 28 May 2021 upto 05.30 p.m. (Indian Standard Time).