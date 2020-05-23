TMC Recruitment 2020 for Clerical Staff, Nurse, Sweeper and Other Posts for COVID-19 in Tata Memorial Hospital

TMC) Recruitment 2020 - Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for Clerical Staff, Nurse, Medical Officer, Senior Resident and Other Posts. The eligible candidates can appear for in walk-in-interview from 26 May to 05 June 2020.

Notification Details

Advt. No. - OS/03/2020

TMC Vacancy Details

Medical Officers

Social Workers

Pharmacists

Clerical Staff

Radiology Technician

Phlebotomist

IT Technician

Electricians

ICU Technician

Ward Boys / Ayahs

Sweepers Male / Female

Attendants

Eligibility Criteria for Clerical Staff, Nurse and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officers- MBBS

Social Workers - BSW

Pharmacists - D. Pharm

Clerical Staff - Graduation plus computer course and 1 year experience

Radiology Technician - B.Sc in Radiological Imaging Technology OR B.Sc / B.Pharmacy with Diploma in Medical Imaging Technology.

Phlebotomist - HSC + DMLT

IT Technician - BCA, Degree / Diploma in IT / Computer Science

Electrician - ITI

ICU Technician- ITI HSC / B.Sc. with certificate / Diploma course in ICU / OT Technician

Nurse - GNM /B.Sc Nursing

Ward Boys / Ayahs, Sweepers Male / Female, Attendants - 7th class passed

Consolidated salary (Rs.):

MO - 50,000/- to 80,000/-

Social Workers - 17,000/- to 25,000/-

Pharmacists -20,000/- to 30,000/-

Clerical Staff - 19,000/- to 21,000/-

Radiology Technician - 18,000/- to 25,000/-

Phlebotomist - 15,000/- to 20,000/-

IT Technician - 18,000/- to 25,000/-

Electrician - 15,000/- to 20,000/-

ICU Technician - 15,000/- to 25,000/-

Nurses - 30,000/- to 34,000/-

Ward Boys / Ayahs, Sweepers Male / Female, Attendants - 16,000/-

TMC Interview Details

Medical Officers, Social Workers, Pharmacists - Monday & Wednesday (2.00 PM to 4.00 PM)

Clerical Staff, Radiology Technician, Phlebotomist - Tuesday & Thursday (2.00 PM to 4.00 PM)

IT Technician, Electricians, ICU Technician - Friday (2.00 PM to 4.00 PM)

Interview venue: Prof. R.D.Choksi Auditorium ,2nd Floor, Golden Jubilee Building, Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel

Nurses - Monday to Friday (10.00 am to 12 noon) at 10th Floor, Annexe Building, Nursing Office, Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel

Ward Boys / Ayahs, Sweepers Male / Female, Attendants - Wednesday & Thursday (2.00 PM to 4.00 PM) at Time Keepers Office, Golden Jubilee Block, Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel

TMC Recruitment Notification 2020

Click Here Official Website Click Here



How to Apply for TMC Clerical, Nurse and Other Posts 2020 ?

Interested Candidates may attend the interview with Bio data, copies of certificates regarding date of birth, qualifications, experience and a recent passport size photograph on scheduled date and time. Nurses must have MNC Registration and Hepatitis B’ Vaccination taken.