TMC Recruitment 2020 for Clerical Staff, Nurse, Sweeper and Other Posts for COVID-19 in Tata Memorial Hospital

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for Clerical Staff, Nurse, Medical Officer, Senior Resident and Other Posts. The eligible candidates can appear for in walk-in-interview from 26 May to 05 June 2020. 

May 23, 2020 15:37 IST
Notification Details

Advt. No. - OS/03/2020

TMC Vacancy Details

  • Medical Officers
  • Social Workers
  • Pharmacists
  • Clerical Staff       
  • Radiology Technician
  • Phlebotomist
  • IT Technician
  • Electricians
  • ICU Technician
  • Ward Boys / Ayahs
  • Sweepers Male / Female
  • Attendants

Eligibility Criteria for Clerical Staff, Nurse and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Medical Officers- MBBS
  • Social Workers - BSW
  • Pharmacists - D. Pharm
  • Clerical Staff - Graduation plus computer course and 1 year experience
  • Radiology Technician - B.Sc in Radiological Imaging Technology OR B.Sc / B.Pharmacy with Diploma in Medical Imaging Technology.
  • Phlebotomist - HSC + DMLT   
  • IT Technician - BCA, Degree / Diploma in IT / Computer Science
  • Electrician - ITI
  • ICU Technician-  ITI HSC / B.Sc. with certificate / Diploma course in ICU / OT Technician
  • Nurse - GNM /B.Sc Nursing
  • Ward Boys / Ayahs, Sweepers Male / Female, Attendants - 7th class passed

Consolidated salary (Rs.):

  • MO - 50,000/- to 80,000/-
  • Social Workers - 17,000/- to 25,000/-
  • Pharmacists -20,000/- to 30,000/-
  • Clerical Staff - 19,000/- to 21,000/-
  • Radiology Technician - 18,000/- to 25,000/-
  • Phlebotomist - 15,000/- to 20,000/-
  • IT Technician - 18,000/- to 25,000/-
  • Electrician - 15,000/- to 20,000/-
  • ICU Technician - 15,000/- to 25,000/-
  • Nurses - 30,000/- to 34,000/-
  • Ward Boys / Ayahs, Sweepers Male / Female, Attendants - 16,000/-

TMC Interview Details

  • Medical Officers, Social Workers, Pharmacists - Monday & Wednesday (2.00 PM to 4.00 PM)
  • Clerical Staff, Radiology Technician, Phlebotomist - Tuesday & Thursday (2.00 PM to 4.00 PM)
  • IT Technician, Electricians, ICU Technician - Friday (2.00 PM to 4.00 PM)
  • Interview venue:  Prof. R.D.Choksi Auditorium ,2nd Floor, Golden Jubilee Building, Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel
  • Nurses - Monday to Friday (10.00 am to 12 noon) at 10th Floor, Annexe Building, Nursing Office, Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel
  • Ward Boys / Ayahs, Sweepers Male / Female, Attendants - Wednesday & Thursday (2.00 PM to 4.00 PM) at Time Keepers Office, Golden Jubilee Block, Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel

 

TMC Recruitment Notification 2020

Official Website

How to Apply for TMC Clerical, Nurse and Other Posts 2020 ?

Interested Candidates may attend the interview with Bio data, copies of certificates regarding date of birth, qualifications, experience and a recent passport size photograph on scheduled date and time. Nurses must have MNC Registration and Hepatitis B’ Vaccination taken.

