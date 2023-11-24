TMC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Junior Engineer, Pharmacist And Other Posts, Check Eligibility And Salary

TMC recruitment 2023: Tata Memorial Center (TMC) has released detailed notification for various posts including Pharmacist, Junior Statistical Officer, Junior Engineer, Foreman (Mechanical), Electrical Technician and others on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

TMC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tata Memorial Center (TMC) has released detailed notification for various posts including Pharmacist, Junior Statistical Officer, Junior Engineer, Foreman (Mechanical), Electrical Technician and others on its official website. A total of 26 posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of walk-in-interview scheduled from November 28 to December 4, 2023.

Candidates willing to apply for these posts can check all the details regarding the TMC recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.

TMC Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Post wise interview will be held from November 28 to December 4, 2023 at the venue given in the notification. Candidates will have to ensure their presence in accordance with the post wise interview mentioned in the notification. In case of more candidates, MCQ test will be conducted and eligible candidates will be shortlisted for the interview accordingly.

TMC Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

Pharmacist-3

Junior Statistical

Officer-1

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)-1

Foreman (Mechanical)-1

Mechanical Technician-2

ETP/STP/HTG Technician-2

Technician (Medical Gas Pipeline System)-2

AC Plant Operator-2

Foreman (Civil)-1

Helper (Civil Engineering)-1

Helper (Electrical Engineering)-1

Plumber cum Mason-3

Dental Technician-1

Medical Social Worker-3

Physiotherapist-1

Educational Qualifications For TMC Jobs 2023:

Pharmacist: B. Pharm with minimum 01-year experience of working in Dispensary / Pharmacy of the hospital having minimum 200 beds OR D. Pharm with minimum 3 years of experience of working in a Dispensary / Pharmacy of the hospital having minimum 200 beds. Registration with State Pharmacy Council with duly allotted Registration Number is mandatory. Experience of working on computerized system is desirable.

Foreman (Mechanical): ITI Mechanical or Refrigeration and Air Conditioning with Seven years experience or ITI and NCVT with six years post qualification experience in the field of HVAC(Central AC Plant) mechanical maintenance works, Fire Fighting system etc in Hospital/Institution/Commercial complex, Industrial maintenance work in a large organization. Hospital experience will be preferred.

Electrical Technician: ITI Electrical with NCTVT with Three years’ post qualification experience.





How To Apply For TMC Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to attend the interview at H.R.D Dept, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, New Chandigarh, Medicity, Mohali, Punjab along with the updated Resume, Passport size Photograph, Originals and Photocopies of PAN card, Aadhaar card, all Educational/Academics and Experience Certificates.