TMC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Pharmacist,Technician and Others @tmc.gov.in, Check Walk-in Schedule

TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited application for the various posts including Assistant Medical Social Worker, Pharmacist, Technician, Scientific Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 11 to 28 March 2022.
Important Dates TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Date for walk-in-interview: 11 to 28 March 2022
Vacancy Details TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Assistant Medical Social Worker-01
Pharmacist-01
Technician Phlebotomist-01
Scientific Assistant (CSSD)-01
Technician (CSSD)-01
Technician (Haematology)-01
Scientific Officer ‘SB’ (Biomedical)-01
Scientific Assistant (Physiotherapy-01
Nursing Supervisor-01
Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Anesthesiology)-01
Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Preventive Oncology)-02
Eligibility Criteria TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Assistant Medical Social Worker-Post graduate degree in Social Science (MSW) from a recognized university with minimum one-year experience (after MSW) preferably in the field of Medical Social work.
Pharmacist-B. Pharm with minimum 1-year experience OR D. Pharm with minimum 3 years working experience in Dispensary/Pharmacy of the Hospital having minimum 200 beds. Registration with State Pharmacy Council with duly allotted Registration Number is mandatory.
Technician Phlebotomist-12th Std. in Science and Certificate course of 06 months or 01-year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute with One year experience in relevant field.
Scientific Assistant (CSSD)-B.Sc. with minimum 50% marks from a recognized university.
Technician (CSSD)-12th Std. in Science and Diploma of one year/ six months in C.S.S.D. from a recognized institution.
Technician (Haematology)-12th Std. in Science and Certificate course of 06 months or 01-year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute with One year experience in relevant field.
Scientific Officer ‘SB’ (Biomedical)-B.E / B.Tech (Biomedical). 07 years of experience out of which 03 years in hospital setup.
Scientific Assistant (Physiotherapy)-B.Sc. (Physiotherapy) / Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) with 50% marks from recognized university.
Nursing Supervisor-General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing. OR B.Sc Nursing OR Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing. Candidates should be eligible to register with Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council.
Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Anesthesiology)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Anesthesia) or equivalent postgraduate degree in Anesthesiology recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 years’ post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Anesthesia in a Teaching Hospital
Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Preventive Oncology)-Medicine) or equivalent post graduate degree in Preventive & Social Medicine recognized by National Medical Commission with minimum 3 years’ post M.D. / D.N.B. experience in preventive oncology in a Teaching Hospital.
Check Notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.
TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF
How to Apply TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can attend Walk-In-Interview (between 09:30 am to 11:30 am) from 11 to 28 March 2022 (according to the posts/schedule of interview) with Bio-Data, recent passport size photograph, original documents of PAN card, Aadhar card, experience certificates, education certificates and one set of self-attested copies of all certificates.