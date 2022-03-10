TMC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Pharmacist,Technician and Others @tmc.gov.in, Check Walk-in Schedule

TMC has invited online application for the Technician and other post on its official website. Check TMC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited application for the various posts including Assistant Medical Social Worker, Pharmacist, Technician, Scientific Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 11 to 28 March 2022.

Important Dates TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Date for walk-in-interview: 11 to 28 March 2022

Vacancy Details TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Assistant Medical Social Worker-01

Pharmacist-01

Technician Phlebotomist-01

Scientific Assistant (CSSD)-01

Technician (CSSD)-01

Technician (Haematology)-01

Scientific Officer ‘SB’ (Biomedical)-01

Scientific Assistant (Physiotherapy-01

Nursing Supervisor-01

Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Anesthesiology)-01

Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Preventive Oncology)-02

Eligibility Criteria TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Medical Social Worker-Post graduate degree in Social Science (MSW) from a recognized university with minimum one-year experience (after MSW) preferably in the field of Medical Social work.

Pharmacist-B. Pharm with minimum 1-year experience OR D. Pharm with minimum 3 years working experience in Dispensary/Pharmacy of the Hospital having minimum 200 beds. Registration with State Pharmacy Council with duly allotted Registration Number is mandatory.

Technician Phlebotomist-12th Std. in Science and Certificate course of 06 months or 01-year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute with One year experience in relevant field.

Scientific Assistant (CSSD)-B.Sc. with minimum 50% marks from a recognized university.

Technician (CSSD)-12th Std. in Science and Diploma of one year/ six months in C.S.S.D. from a recognized institution.

Technician (Haematology)-12th Std. in Science and Certificate course of 06 months or 01-year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute with One year experience in relevant field.

Scientific Officer ‘SB’ (Biomedical)-B.E / B.Tech (Biomedical). 07 years of experience out of which 03 years in hospital setup.

Scientific Assistant (Physiotherapy)-B.Sc. (Physiotherapy) / Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) with 50% marks from recognized university.

Nursing Supervisor-General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing. OR B.Sc Nursing OR Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing. Candidates should be eligible to register with Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council.

Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Anesthesiology)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Anesthesia) or equivalent postgraduate degree in Anesthesiology recognized by National Medical Commission with 3 years’ post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Anesthesia in a Teaching Hospital

Assistant Professor ‘E’ (Preventive Oncology)-Medicine) or equivalent post graduate degree in Preventive & Social Medicine recognized by National Medical Commission with minimum 3 years’ post M.D. / D.N.B. experience in preventive oncology in a Teaching Hospital.

Check Notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

How to Apply TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can attend Walk-In-Interview (between 09:30 am to 11:30 am) from 11 to 28 March 2022 (according to the posts/schedule of interview) with Bio-Data, recent passport size photograph, original documents of PAN card, Aadhar card, experience certificates, education certificates and one set of self-attested copies of all certificates.