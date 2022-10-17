TMC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 172 Manager, Nurse, Technical Officer & Others, Monthly Salary Rs 1,00,000

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online application for the 172 Manager & Other posts on its official website. Check TMC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited application for total 172 posts including Manager, Nurse, Technical Officer, Accountant, Assistant Administrative Officer, State Program Manage, Medical Officer and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear for recruitment process including walk-in-interview/written exam scheduled from 19 to 27 October 2022.

Candidates applying for these posts should note that the recruitment process may include written examination and/ or Personal Interview for given posts.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including B.Com / M.Com / MBA/Graduate/MBBS / MD / BDS / MDS / MPH/GNM with one year experience

OR BSc Nursing with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details TMC Recruitment 2022 Job:

Advt. No. HBCH&RC/PROJECT/2022/P010

Important Date TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Recruitment Scheduled On: 19 to 27 October 2022 (Check Notification)

Vacancy Details TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Accountant-03

Assistant Administrative Officer-02

State Program Manager-01

Medical Officer-06

Cluster Coordinator-08

District Technical Officer-76

Nurse-76

Eligibility Criteria TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Accountant-B.Com / M.Com / MBA (Finance) with minimum

1 year experience.

Assistant Administrative Officer-Graduate

State Program Manager-MBBS / MD / MPH

Medical Officer-MBBS degree recognized by National Medical Commission

Cluster Coordinator-BDS / MDS / MPH / MBBS

District Technical Officer-BDS / BAMS / BHMS / MDS

Nurse-GNM with one year experience OR BSc Nursing

Candidate are required to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Click Here



How To Apply TMC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Candidates will have to carry their Resume alongwith Original Educational & Experience certificates, PAN Card, AADHAR Card and one set of self-attested copies of all these documents from 19 to 27 October 2022 as mentioned for the posts.