TMC Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident Posts @tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has notified for the Senior Resident Posts in various departments.  You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

Created On: Jul 19, 2021 10:08 IST
Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the recruitment to the Senior Resident posts for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital,  Sangrur. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 26 July 2021. 

In a bid to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including M.D./ D.N.B. (Anesthesia)/MD (Pathology)/MD (Internal Medicine) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:
No.TMC/HBCHS/191/21         

Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application:26 July 2021
Last Date for Submission of Hard Copy of Application: 02 August 2021

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Medical Oncology-01
Onco-Pathology-02
Radiology-01
Anaesthesia-01


Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Medical Oncology-MD (Internal Medicine) Or Equivalent PG Degree Recognized by MCI.
Onco-Pathology-MD (Pathology) Or Equivalent Postgraduate Degree Recognized By MCI
Radiology-MD (Radiology) OR Equivalent PG Degree Recognized By MCI
Anaesthesia-M.D./ D.N.B. (Anesthesia) Or Equivalent Postgraduate Degree Recognized by MCI Or Diploma (Anesthesia)

 

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online applications in the prescribed form only super-scribing the post applied for on the cover with self attestedcopies of all certificates should be forwarded to the Asst. Administrative Officer, Room No. 312, 3rd Floor, New Surgical Block, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Inside Civil Hospital campus, Sangrur, Punjab – 148001 on or before 26.07.2021. Candidates will have to send the hard copy of online applications within 07 days from the last date of online application i.e Dt. 2.08.2021. 

