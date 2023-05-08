tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and Other Direct Links to Check TN 12th HSC Result 2023

TN 12th Result 2023 (Announced): Get List of Websites To Check Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) result. Students can check their result at: tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. They have to use their login credentials to download Manabadi TN 12th marks memo. Check latest updates here

TN 12th Result 2023 (OUT): Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will announce the Tamil Nadu board class 12th result today - May 8. As per the scheduled time, the result will be released at 9:30 AM for Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Students can check their TN HSE(+2) result 2023 online at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and apply1.tndge.org. They have to use their login details to download the class 12th marks memo.

As per media reports, a total of 8.51 lakh students registered for the HSE exam, of which 5.36 lakh were from the Science stream, more than 2.54 lakh students from the Commerce stream, and around 14,000 students from the Arts stream. To pass the exams, students needs to score a minimum of 35 marks in each subject individually as well as overall, out of 100.

This year, the TN Plus 2 board exams were conducted between March 13 and April 3, 2023. Last year, the board result was declared on June 20, 2022, at 9:30 am. The pass percentage for last year was recorded at 93.76%. The pass percentage of girls students was 96.32% and the pass percentage of boys was 90.96%.

Check Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result 2023 - Direct Link

Check TN HSE +1 Result 2023 - Direct Link

Girls outperform boys in TN HSE Result 2023 with a 4.93% increase

TN class 12th result has witnessed a 4.93% increase in the number of girls who cleared the exam. The pass percentage for girls was 96.38%, while the pass percentage for boys was 91.45%. One transgender candidate also cleared the exam.

94.03% Pass Percentage Recorded in TN Class 12th Results 2023

TN Class 12th Results 2023 has been released with a pass percentage of 94.03%. Girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 96.38% while boys have a pass percentage of 91.45%.

Updated as on May 8, 2023 at 10:22 AM

Download Tamil Nadu Plus 2 Marks Memo at tnresults.nic.in

Check TN 12th Result 2023 at tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has declared the Plus Two HSC results 2023. To check marks memo, students have to use their registration number and date of birth.

Updated as on May 8, 2023 at 10:14 AM

Education Minister Announces TN HSE Result 2023

TN HSE result has been announced Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. Students can check their scores online on the official websites shortly.

dge.tn.gov.in 2023 result link soon; officials arrive to announce result

The Tamil Nadu HSC board exam result will be announced shortly. The links dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in will host the TNDGE 12th results. All the officials have arrived at Anna Centenary Library for 12th result declaration except the education minister.

Updated as on May 8, 2023 at 10:06 AM

TN Board website crashed students await HSE TN results

The official TN Board website is currently showing an error message stating "Error Occurred, No Access."

TNDGE + 2 Result 2023 Delayed

As per media reports, the Tamil Nadu School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, is caught in traffic. However, it is expected that he will reach the venue shortly. Due to this the announcement of the TN HSE results has been delayed. However, the officials have assured that the results will be declared in a few minutes from now.

Updated as on May 8, 2023 at 9:54 AM

TNDGE HSC +2 Results announcement soon at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in

It is expected that the Tamil Nadu 12th result will be announced soon. Students have to use their login credentials at the official websites: tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and apply1.tndge.org.

Updated as on May 8, 2023 at 9:50 AM

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 for All Three Streams

The TN board will announce the results of arts, science, and commerce together today at tnresults.nic.in. The last year pass percentage was 93.76%.

Updated as on May 8, 2023 at 9.46 AM

Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi yet to announce the TN HSC Result 2023

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is yet to reach the venue to release TN Plus 2 result 2023. The result is expected to be declared shortly on the official website:tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and apply1.tndge.org.

Updated as on May 8, 2023 at 9.36 AM

When can I download HSE Mark sheet?

Tamil Nadu Class 12 HSE marks memo can be downloaded from 9:30 am onwards. As per the official website dge.tn.gov.in the result will also be uploaded to the website at the same time.

Updated as on May 8, 2023 at 9.29 AM

Official website of tnresults.nic.in not working

Students can check their result at these official websites: tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and apply1.tndge.org. However, the website is not working:

12th Result 2023 Tamil Nadu Highlights

Students can go through the table to know the details about TN HSE (+2) result 2023:

Exam Conducting Body Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Tamil Nadu Exam Name Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate Exams Exam level State-level Result Name Tamil Nadu 12th Result/TN 12th Result 12th public exam result 2023 May 8, 2023, 9.30 AM Tamil Nadu 12th Result Website tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

Where To Check Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) Result 2023?

To check class 12th, students have to visit the official websites. However, there might be chances that due to heavy traffic, the official website of the TN board might get slow. However, students can check their Tamil Nadu 12th Board result at these websites:

Sr. No. Official TN 12th Result Links Link 1 dge.tn.gov.in/result.html Link 2 dge.tn.nic.in Link 3 tnresults.nic.in Link 4 dge1.tn.nic.in Link 5 dge2.tn.nic.in Link 6 apply1.tndge.org

Is there any alternative way to check TN Class 12th Results 2023?

It has been mentioned on the official website that apart from the official websites, students can also check their marks on mobile apps. These are available on Google Play as well as on Apple store. Students can check below the name of mobile app on which they can check their Tamil Nadu HSE result:

HSE(+2) Result

Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result 2023 Available in Schools, Libraries and NICs

As per some media reports, apart from the official websites and mobile numbers, students can also check their TN HSE Plus 2 result 2023 in their schools, libraries, and National Informatics Centres. Nearly, 8 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12th exams held from March 13 to April 3.

What documents are required to check TN HSE Plus 2 Results 2023?

To download the Tamil Nadu class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce streams, students must have their hall tickets with them. The class 12 admit card will have the login credentials details: registration number. Students have to enter that in the login window on the above mentioned official websites.

What is TN HSE passing marks criteria?

According to the officials, students need to score a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject to pass in the exam. Those who fail will be given a second chance and can appear for the Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary exams.

What details will be mentioned on TN 12th Marks Memo?

As per last year’s information, it is expected that Tamil Nadu Plus 2 marks memo will have the following details:

Student’s name

Board Name

Result

Registration Number

Subject-wise Internal Marks

Subject-wise Theory Marks

Subject-wise Practical Marks

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

TN 12th Result Status (Pass/Fail)

Total Marks

Know TN HSE Plus 2 Result 2023: Grading System

Students securing marks between 91-100 will get A1 grade. Check below the grading system:

Grade Marks Range Grade Point A1 91-100 10 A2 81-90 9 B1 71-80 8 B2 61-70 7 C1 51-60 6 C2 41-50 5 D 33-40 4 E1 21-32 - E2 20 & Below -

TN HSE +2 Results 2023: Check last year's result statistics

In 2022, over 93.76% of students pass in TN Tamil Nadu Board +2 class 12th result. A total of 9.12 lakh students registered for class 12th. Of which, 8.21 lakh students passed. Moreover, 31,034 students were marked absent.

