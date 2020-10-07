TN Forest Guard Answer Key 2020 Link Active @forests.tn.gov.in, Submit TNFUSRC Objection before 10 October

TN Forest Guard Answer Key 2020: Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has activated the link of Question and Answer Challenge of online exam for the Post of Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving Licence. The candidates can download TNFUSRC Answer Key from the official website forests.tn.gov.in from 07 October to 10 October 2020.

TN Forest Guard Answer Key Link is also given below. The Candidates can view their question-wise response along with the question wise correct answer through the link.

TN Forest Guard Answer Key 2020

The candidates can also submit objection, if any, against TNFUSRC Forest Guard Answer Key on the link given above. For challenging an answer, the candidate will be required to pay Rs.500/- per answer (+ applicable service tax) through online payment gateway.If candidate’s answer challenge is accepted, Rs.500/- per answer shall be refunded to candidate via online mode in about 2 months from conclusion of Question-Answer challenge.

After considering all the objection, the commission will upload the final answer key and then the result of online examination will be announced.

How to Download TN Forest Guard Answer Key ?

Go to official website of TNFUSRC forests.tn.gov.in Click on ‘Recruitment’ Tab and then on ‘RECRUITMENTS AND NOTIFICATIONS’ Now, Click on ‘Link for Question & Answer challenge for the Post(s) of Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving Licence - English / Tamil’ A PDF will open where you find the link to view the questions and answer - https://tnfusrc.in/drfgjan20/ccgsa_mar20/login.php?appid=2e90180cf252ff9bef8a8a7acfb7ed31 After opening that link, you need to login using the Registration No. and Date of Birth. Select the Date and batch of exam from the Drop down menu to login. On Login, Confirm that your details are in order. Select the Subject; to view the response sheet with your Questions, Options, your Response and Correct Answer. Click on the VIEW button on top to view the Response sheet If you find that Correct Answer provided is Incorrect/ Question /Option, please make a note of the QID. To challenge, click on Create Tab. Select the Subject; You need to select which Subject, QID and Option to challenge. And then you need to click on "Proceed" Button to "Submit" the challenge and Proceed with Payment Process.

TNFUSRC Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving Licence Exam was conducted on 08 March 2020, against advertisement number 02/2019.