TN Govt Recruitment 2020 for 124 Cook Posts in Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Hostels

TN Govt Recruitment 2020: Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Department, Tamilnadu has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Cook in Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Hostels of various districts of the state. A total of 124 vacancies are notified in Trichy, Karur, Ariyalur, Tiruppur, Vellore & Chennai Districts.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on 0r before 18 September 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 18 September 2020

Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 124

Trichy - 40

Karur - 21

Ariyalur - 10

Tiruppur - 33

Vellore - 06

Chennai - 14

Eligibility Criteria for TN Cook Posts

The candidates must be able to read & write Tamil and able to cook vegetarian & non vegetarian dishes. For more details check detailed notification link given below

Age Limit:

18 to 30 Years

Salary:

Rs.15700 per month

How to Apply for TN Cook Recruitment 2020 in Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Hostels

The eligible and interested candidates can apply through offline mode in the prescribed format on or before 18 September 2020.

Download TN Cook Recruitment Notification

Trichy

Karur

Ariyalur

Tiruppur

Vellore

Chennai