TN Govt Recruitment 2020 for 124 Cook Posts in Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Hostels

TN Govt Recruitment 2020: Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Department, Tamilnadu has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Cook in Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Hostels of various districts of the state. A total of 124 vacancies are notified in Trichy, Karur, Ariyalur, Tiruppur, Vellore & Chennai Districts.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on 0r before 18 September 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 18 September 2020
Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 124
- Trichy - 40
- Karur - 21
- Ariyalur - 10
- Tiruppur - 33
- Vellore - 06
- Chennai - 14
Eligibility Criteria for TN Cook Posts
The candidates must be able to read & write Tamil and able to cook vegetarian & non vegetarian dishes. For more details check detailed notification link given below
Age Limit:
18 to 30 Years
Salary:
Rs.15700 per month
How to Apply for TN Cook Recruitment 2020 in Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Hostels
The eligible and interested candidates can apply through offline mode in the prescribed format on or before 18 September 2020.
Download TN Cook Recruitment Notification