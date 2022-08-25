TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022: New Exam Dates Announced for TN TET Paper-I, Check Exam Pattern

TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022: New TN TET Exam Date for Paper-1 has been announced officially for appointment as Teacher in classes I to V. Check TN TET 2022 Exam Schedule and Exam Dates Here.

TN TET Exam Date 2022: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board will be conducting the Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2022 for eligible candidates in Tamil Nadu for appointment as Teacher in classes I to VIII. The last date to apply online for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET 2022) was 26th April 2022.

New TN TET Exam Date for Paper-1 has been announced officially. Now, the TN TET Paper-I Exam will be held from 10th to 15th September 2022. Earlier, TN TET Paper-1 Exam was scheduled to be held from 25th August to 31st August 2022. The TN TET Admit Card 2022 for Paper-1 will be available for download 15 days before the examination.

TN TRB will soon announce the TN TET Exam Dates for Paper-2 as well. Check the TN TET Mock Test 2022 for Paper-1 & 2 below.

About TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted in two phases – TN TET Paper I (for classes I to V) and TN TET Paper II (for classes VI to VIII).

TN TET 2022 Important Dates

TN TET 2022 2022 Important Dates Notification Release Date 7th March 2022 Online Application Start Date 14th March 2022 Online Application Last Date (Revised) 26th April 2022 TN TET Admit Card 2022 Paper-I To Be Announced TN TET Exam Date 2022 Paper I 10th to 15th September 2022 TN TET Exam Date 2022 Paper II To Be Announced

TN TET 2022 Exam Pattern

The TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 will consist of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The TN TET 2022 exam duration will be 3 hours. The mode of the exam will be updated soon. The TN TET 2022 Paper 1 will be held for the post of teachers for classes I to V. The TN TET 2022 Paper 2 will be held for the post of teachers for classes VI to VIII.

TN TET 2022 Paper 1

Sl. No. Sections (All Compulsory) MCQs Marks Medium i Child Development and Pedagogy (relevant to the age group of 6 – 11 years) 30 30 Tamil/English ii Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu) (For Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Urdu the same pattern will be followed as Tamil) 30 30 iii Language II (English) 30 30 iv Mathematics 30 30 Tamil/English v Environmental Studies 30 30 Tamil/English Total 150 150

Paper Preliminary Written Test Exam Dates TN TET Paper-1 10th to 15th September 2022

