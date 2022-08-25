TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022: New Exam Dates Announced for TN TET Paper-I, Check Exam Pattern

TN TET Exam Date 2022: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board will be conducting the Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2022 for eligible candidates in Tamil Nadu for appointment as Teacher in classes I to VIII. The last date to apply online for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET 2022) was 26th April 2022.
New TN TET Exam Date for Paper-1 has been announced officially. Now, the TN TET Paper-I Exam will be held from 10th to 15th September 2022. Earlier, TN TET Paper-1 Exam was scheduled to be held from 25th August to 31st August 2022. The TN TET Admit Card 2022 for Paper-1 will be available for download 15 days before the examination.
TN TRB will soon announce the TN TET Exam Dates for Paper-2 as well. Check the TN TET Mock Test 2022 for Paper-1 & 2 below.
About TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022
The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted in two phases – TN TET Paper I (for classes I to V) and TN TET Paper II (for classes VI to VIII).
TN TET 2022 Important Dates
|
TN TET 2022 2022
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
7th March 2022
|
Online Application Start Date
|
14th March 2022
|
Online Application Last Date (Revised)
|
26th April 2022
|
TN TET Admit Card 2022 Paper-I
|
To Be Announced
|
TN TET Exam Date 2022 Paper I
|
10th to 15th September 2022
|
TN TET Exam Date 2022 Paper II
|
To Be Announced
TN TET 2022 Exam Pattern
The TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 will consist of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The TN TET 2022 exam duration will be 3 hours. The mode of the exam will be updated soon. The TN TET 2022 Paper 1 will be held for the post of teachers for classes I to V. The TN TET 2022 Paper 2 will be held for the post of teachers for classes VI to VIII.
TN TET 2022 Paper 1
|
Sl. No.
|
Sections (All Compulsory)
|
MCQs
|
Marks
|
Medium
|
i
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (relevant to the age group of 6 – 11 years)
|
30
|
30
|
Tamil/English
|
ii
|
Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu)
(For Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Urdu the same pattern will be followed as Tamil)
|
30
|
30
|
|
iii
|
Language II (English)
|
30
|
30
|
|
iv
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Tamil/English
|
v
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Tamil/English
|
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
|
Paper
|
Preliminary Written Test Exam Dates
|
TN TET Paper-1
|
10th to 15th September 2022
TN TET Admit Card 2022 Paper-I Download Link (Inactive)