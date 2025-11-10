TNTET Exam Timings and Schedule 2025 Released – Check Paper 1 & Paper 2 Shift Details Here

Key Points
- TNTET Exam 2025 is going to be held on 15 and 16 November 2025.
- Paper will be conducted on 15 Nov and Paper 2 will be conducted on 16 Nov.
- The exam will be conducted in offline mode across the state of Tamil Nadu.
TNTET Exam Timings: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is going to conduct the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) on 15-16 Nov. The TNTET is the state-level eligibility exam which is mandatory for aspirants aiming to teach in classes 1-8 in government and aided schools across Tamil Nadu. The candidates are advised to download their admit cards for the respective papers they have applied for. The exam will be held across two days i.e., 15 and 16 of November 2025. Paper 1 (for classes 1-5) will be conducted on 15 Nov and Paper 2 (for classes 6-8) will be held on 16 November. The TNTET exam will be conducted in offline mode with each paper being of 3 hours duration.
Download TNTET Previous Year Papers
TNTET 2025: Exam Timings & Schedule
As per the TNTRB notification, the TNTET exam is going to be conducted on 15-16 Nov 2025. The candidates are required to remember the dates so that the exam is not missed. Download the TNTET Admit Card 2025 from the official website of TNTRB.
|
Paper
|
Date
|
Paper 1 (Primary Classes 1-5)
|
Paper 2 (Upper Primary Classes 6-8)
TNTET 2025: Reporting Time & Gate Closing Time
The candidates are advised to download their TNTET hall tickets to know the exact exam timings, exam center details, gate closing time, reporting time, and other details. The exam timings are different for PWD candidates, as they have been allotted extra 1 hour to complete their paper.
|
Paper
|
Reporting Time
|
Gate Closing Time
|
Exam Timings
|
Paper 1
|
08:30 am
|
09:30 am
|
10:00 am to 01:00 pm (for all candidates)
10:00 am to 02:00 pm (for PWD candidates)
|
Paper 2
|
08:30 am
|
09:30 am
|
10:00 am to 01:00 pm (for all candidates)
10:00 am to 02:00 pm (for PWD candidates)
TN TET 2025: Important Instructions
The candidates are advised to follow some instructions which are mentioned on their admit cards. These instructions are common for every candidate. Download the TNTET admit cards from the official website at trb.tn.gov.in. Check the instructions here:
-
Candidates should download their Hall Ticket through online only as no separate physical copy of this Hall Ticket will be dispatched.
-
Candidates should check their Hall Ticket for the information furnished therein and in case of any discrepancy, it should be immediately reported to the TRB, Chennai for necessary action.
-
The candidates appearing for the examination in their own interest, should check their eligibility in all respects to avoid disappointment if any at later stage and their candidature for this examination is "PURELY PROVISIONAL".
-
The TNTET Hall Ticket does not constitute any offer of employment.
-
NO REQUEST FOR CHANGE OF EXAMINATION CENTRE WILL BE CONSIDERED UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.
-
No candidate will be allowed to enter into the Examination Hall after gate closing time 09:30 a.m. and should not leave the Examination Hall before 01.00 p.m. for all candidates and 02.00 p.m. for PWD candidates.
-
The candidate must bring the Hall Ticket to the Examination Centre. No candidate will be allowed entry without the Hall Ticket.
-
The candidate is also instructed to bring any one of the following Photo Identification Cards in original viz.
-
Aadhar Card
-
PAN Card
-
Passport
-
Driving License
If any candidate fails to bring the above-mentioned photo identity proof, then the candidate shall not be allowed to appear for the examination.
Download TN TET 2025 Admit Card
The candidates who have applied for the TNTET exam 2025 can download their admit cards from trb.tn.gov.in. The admit card consists of important information like the exam center details, exam timings, reporting time, gate closing time, and other information about the candidate.
Download the TNTET 2025 admit card here
Enter your Blink text here...
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation