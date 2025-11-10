TNTET Exam Timings and Schedule 2025 Released – Check Paper 1 & Paper 2 Shift Details Here

TNTET Exam Timings: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is going to conduct the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) on 15-16 Nov. The TNTET is the state-level eligibility exam which is mandatory for aspirants aiming to teach in classes 1-8 in government and aided schools across Tamil Nadu. The candidates are advised to download their admit cards for the respective papers they have applied for. The exam will be held across two days i.e., 15 and 16 of November 2025. Paper 1 (for classes 1-5) will be conducted on 15 Nov and Paper 2 (for classes 6-8) will be held on 16 November. The TNTET exam will be conducted in offline mode with each paper being of 3 hours duration.

TNTET 2025: Exam Timings & Schedule

As per the TNTRB notification, the TNTET exam is going to be conducted on 15-16 Nov 2025. The candidates are required to remember the dates so that the exam is not missed. Download the TNTET Admit Card 2025 from the official website of TNTRB.