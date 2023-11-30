TNPSC Hall Ticket 2023 Released For Various Posts: Download Admit Card at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Hall Ticket 2023 Out: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the exam admit card download link for the posts of Mass Interviewer and others on its official website. Check the download link.

TNPSC Admit Card 2023 Out: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the exam admit card download link for the posts of Mass Interviewer and Social Case Work Expert in Prisons & Correctional Department on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for these posts on December 9-10, 2023 across the state.



All such candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their admit card from the official website-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

In a bid to download the admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. However you can download your admit card directly through the link given below.



According to the short notice released, written exam for the posts of Mass Interviewer in Public Health and Preventive Medicine Department in Tamil Nadu Public Health Subordinate Service and Social Case Work Expert in Prisons & Correctional Department in Tamil Nadu Jail Subordinate Service will be conducted on December 09 to 10, 2023 across the state.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for these posts can download their hall ticket from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download the TNPSC Hall Ticket 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link download admit card for written exam for various posts on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

TNPSC 2023 Exam Timings

The written exam for the posts of Mass Interviewer and Social Case Work Expert will be held on December 9-10, 2023 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across the state. Candidates who have applied for these posts will be able to get the details of the exam on the admit card which is available on the official website.

Document to Carry With TNPSC Admit Card 2023?

Candidates set to appear in the written exam should note that they will have to download the admit card and are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.

Download Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

You can download your hall ticket for these posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. The essential credentials can be achieved from the information given by you during submission of online application.

