TNPSC Agriculture Officer Result 2020 Declared @tnpsc.gov.in, Download AO Result Here

TNPSC Agriculture Officer Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the result for the post of Agriculture Officer (Extension). All such candidates who have appeared in TNPSC AO Exam 2020 can download TNPSC AO Result from the official website of TNPSC i.e. tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Agriculture Officer Result Link is also given below. The candidates can also check their marks obtained in the test directly through the link using their Registration Number.

TNPSC Agriculture Officer Result 2020 Download

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the interview round. Final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

How to Download TNPSC Agriculture Officer Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of TNPSC i.e. tnpsc.gov.in Click on ‘Result’ Tab Now go to ‘AGRICULTURAL OFFICER (EXTENSION) IN THE TAMIL NADU AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION SERVICE, 2015-2018’ and click on ‘20.08.2020’ given under ‘Written Exam Marks’ Column A new window will open where you need to provide your registration number Check your TN AP Result

TN Public Service Commission had invited applications for 192 Agricultural Officer (Extension)for Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Service in the month of May 2018. The last date for submission of application was 02 June 2018.