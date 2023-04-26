TNPSC ACF Admit Card 2023 Out For Assistant Conservator Posts @tnpsc.gov.in: Check Download Link

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests on its official website -tnpsc.gov.in. Check download link.

TNPSC ACF Admit Card 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests Group–IA Service on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the prelims exam for Assistant Conservator of Forests in Tamil Nadu Forest Service (Group–IA Service) post on May 03, 2023.

All those candidates who have to attend the written exam for the Assistant Conservator of Forests Group–IA post can download their admit card from the official website -tnpsc.gov.in.

However you can download the TNPSC ACF Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TNPSC ACF Admit Card 2023





According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the written prelims exam for Assistant Conservator of Forests in Tamil Nadu Forest Service (Group–IA Service) on May 03, 2023 across the state.



Recovering Login Credentials To Download TNPSC ACF Admit Card 2023

Commission has uploaded the hall ticket for the admitted candidates on its website

www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in. Candidates should note that the hall ticket can be downloaded through one time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can fetch your login credentials from the information provided by you during submission of online application.

How To Download: TNPSC ACF Admit Card 2023