TNPSC Asst Surgeon Tentative Answer Key 2020 Released @tnpsc.gov.in, Know How to Raise Objection

TNPSC Asst Surgeon Tentative Answer Key 2020 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Tentative Answer Key and Objection Raising process for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts on its official website. Now all such candidates who have appeared in the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam can download their Answer Key from the official website of TNPSC - tnpsc.gov.in.

Commission has released the Tentative Answer key for the subjects including Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science and also for General Studies. The written exam for the above posts was conducted on 23 February 2020. Candidates can check their Answer Key with the link given on the official website.

According to the short notification released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), candidates have option to challenge the Tentative Answer Keys with following the Instructions given by the Commission. Candidates can challenge the answer keys only as per the question number given in the Specimen Question Booklet hosted on the Commission’s website.

It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) had released the notification for recruitment to the various posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Vacancies in Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service.

Direct Link for TNPSC Asst Surgeon Tentative Answer Key 2020





Direct Link to Raise Objection for TNPSC Asst Surgeon Tentative Answer Key 2020





TNPSC Asst Surgeon Tentative Answer Key 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. http://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

Go the Result/Answer Key section on the Home Page.

lick on the link "Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the Answer Key and Answer Key Challenge Link.

You can take Print Out of your Answer key/Challenge Link and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for latest updates regarding the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.