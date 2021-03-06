TNPSC CESE 2021 Recruitment for 537 JE, Jr Draughting Officer & Jr Technical Assisatant, Apply for Combined Engineering Subordinate Service Exam @tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC CES Recruitment 2021 Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the notification for Combined Engineering Subordinate Service Examination 2021Eligible and interested candidates can apply for TNPSC CES 2021 on or before 04 April 2021 on TNPSC official website -tnpsc.gov.in. .

A total of 537 Vacancies are available for the post of Junior Draughting Officer, Junior Technical Assistant and Junior Engineer in Highways Department, Public Works Department, Handlooms and Textiles Department and Fisheries Department under TNPSC Combined Engineering Service. Candidates who would apply successfully for TNPSC CESE 2021 will called for appearing in the online exam which is expected on 06 June 2021.

Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, exam pattern, salary , selection process, fee details, application process below:

Notification Details

Advertisement No.581 577

Notification No.06/2021

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 5 March 2021 (Expected)

Last Date of Application - 04 April 2021

TNPSC CESE Paper – I (Subject Paper): 06 June 2021 F.N.

TNPSC CESE Paper-II (General Studies): 06 June 2021 F.N.

TNPSC CES Vacancy Details

Junior Draughting Officer in Highways Department, Tamil Nadu Highways Engineering Subordinate Service - 177 + 6 Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works Department (Post Code No. 3120), Tamil Nadu Engineering Subordinate Service- 346 Posts Junior Technical Assistant in Handlooms and Textiles Department (Post Code No.1853), Tamil Nadu General Subordinate Service - 1 Post Junior Engineer in Fisheries Department, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Engineering Subordinate Service - 5 Posts

TNPSC CES Salary

Jr Draughting Officer and Junior Technical Assistant - Rs.35400-112400 Level 11 (Revised Scale)

JE - Rs. 35900-113500 Level 13 (Revised Scale)

Eligibility Criteria for TNPSC CES 2021

Educational Qualification:

Junior Draughting Officer - A Diploma in Civil Engineering or its equivalent from any University or Institution awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training of the concerned State Government Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works Department - Diploma in Civil Engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu or its equivalent qualification recognized by the Director General of Employment and Training, Government of India or by the All India Council for Technical Education; or Diploma in Architectural Assistantship awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu or its equivalent qualification recognized by the Director General of Employment and Training, Government of India or by the All India Council for Technical Educations Junior Technical Assistant - Minimum General Educational Qualification. Must possess a Diploma in Handloom Technology obtained from the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, Salem or Varanasi or from any other recognised Institute of Handloom Technology.(OR) Diploma in Textile Manufacture obtained from the Technological Diploma Examination Board, Madras or the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu Junior Engineer in Fisheries Department - Must possess a Diploma in Civil Engineering

Age Limit:

30 Years

Selection Process for TNPSC CESE 2021

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Paper-I one of the subjects in which the candidate has acquired his/her Degree qualification - 300 Marks Paper -II General Studies (Degree Standard-100 questions) - 200 Marks Interview and Records - 70 Marks

The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

How to Apply for TNPSC CESE 2021 ?

Eligible and interested can apply online for the posts through the official website on or before 04 April 2021.

TNPSC CSE 2021 Fee:

Registration Fee: Rs. 150/-

Exam Fee: Rs. 100/-

Download TNPSC CESE Notification 2021 Combined Engineering Subordinate Service Exam

Online Application Link

TNPSC Website