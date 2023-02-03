TNPSC CESS Recruitment 2023 Notification: Check Eligibility, Application Form, Salary and Other Details

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission(TNPSC) has released the notification regarding recruitment of 1083 vacancies in different departments under Combined Engineering Subordinate Service in the state. Check here details regarding vacancies, how to apply, last date, eligibility etc.

TNPSC CESS Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the notification for Combined Engineering Subordinate Service Examination 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for TNPSC CESS 2023 on or before 4 March 2023 on TNPSC official website at- https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/

A total of 1083 Vacancies are to be filled for the posts of Junior Draughting Officer, Draughtsman and Foreman in various departments like Rural Development, Highways Department, Public Works Department and Small Industries Corporation under TNPSC Combined Engineering Subordinate Service Exam. The written exam is expected to be conducted on 27 May 2023.

Interested candidates are hereby informed to go through the notification carefully before applying for the exam.

Download TNPSC Notification 2023 for Combined Engineering Subordinate Service Exam

TNPSC CESS Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Starting Date of Application



3 February 2023 Last Date of Application



4 March 2023 Date of Written Examination 27 May 2023

How to Apply for TNPSC CESS Recruitment 2023?

Applications are accepted only through online mode only. “One Time Registration” using Aadhaar is mandatory before applying for any post. Applicants should register only once in the One Time Registration by paying Rs.150/- as registration fee. All the applications will be submitted only using the One Time Registration ID and password registered by the applicant. Below is the direct link to apply for Combined Engineering Subordinate Service Examination.

Direct Link to Apply for TNPSC CESS

HOW TO APPLY

Step 1: Visit the TNPSC websites https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/ or https://apply.tnpscexams.in/

Step 2: Click on the apply now section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled ‘ Combined Engineering Subordinate Service Examination’ and click on apply now.

Step 4: Enter the Unique ID and Password to login

Step 5: Click “Apply” against the recruitment and select the name of the post for which you want to apply.

Step 6 : Fill all details and submit the form.

TNPSC CESS Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

The details of the vacancies post and service wise is given in the table below

Name of the Post Name of the Service No. of vacancies Overseer / Junior Draughting Officer in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (Post Code No.3244) Tamil Nadu Panchayat Development Engineering Subordinate Service 794 Junior Draughting Officer in Highways Department (Post Code No.3115) Tamil Nadu Highways Engineering Subordinate Service 236 Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works Department (Post Code No. 3120 Tamil Nadu Engineering Subordinate Service 18 Draughtsman, Grade - III in Town and Country Planning Department (Post Code No.2114) Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service 10 Foreman, Grade-II in Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation Limited (Post Code No.3254) Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation Technical Subordinate Service 25 Total 1083

TNPSC CESS Recruitment 2023 Salary

Jr Draughting Officer and Draughtsman -Rs.35400-130400/- Level 11 (Revised Scale)

Foreman - Rs.19500-71900/- Level 8

TNPSC CESS Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The details of educational qualifications is given in below table

Name of the Post Educational Qualification Overseer / Junior Draughting Officer in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department Must possess a Diploma in Civil Engineering: Preference shall be given to the persons possessing a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering Junior Draughting Officer in Highways Department A Diploma in Civil Engineering preference shall be to those candidates who have undergone one year of apprenticeship training under the Government of India or the State Government. Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works Department Diploma in Civil Engineering (OR) Diploma in Architectural Assistantship Draughtsman, Grade - III in Town and Country Planning Department (i)Diploma in Town and Country Planning Experience: Nil. (OR) (ii) Diploma in Civil Engineering or (iii) Diploma in Architectural Assistantship Or (iv) Any other Qualification Equivalent to the qualifications mentioned in (ii) or (iii) above Experience: Experience in the field of Civil Engineering for not less than 3 Years Foreman, Grade-II in Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation A Diploma in Mechanical Engineering / B.E., Mechanical Engineering preferred.

Apart from above essential qualifications applicants should possess adequate knowledge of Tamil language.

Scheme of Exam for TNPSC CESS Recruitment 2023

Subject Duration Maximum Marks Paper –I(Objective Type) (Subject Paper) (200 questions) (Diploma Standard) 3 Hours 300 Paper - II (200 Questions) Part-A Tamil Eligibility Test (SSLC Std.) (100 questions/150 marks)

Part-B (General Studies) (100 questions) (150 marks) General studies (Diploma Standard) – 75 questions and Aptitude and mental ability test (SSLC standard) - 25 questions 3 Hours 150

Selections will be made in a single stage, based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination. For any detailed information regarding eligibility, vacancies, reservation etc candidates can check the official notification.