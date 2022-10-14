TNPSC Interview Schedule 2022 (Out) for District Child Protection Officer Post, Download PDF

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the interview schedule for the post of District Child Protection Officer on its official website-tnpsc.gov.in. Check download link.

TNPSC DCPO Interview Schedule 2022 : Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of District Child Protection Officer on its official website. Candidates qualified in the written exam for the post of District Child Protection Officer in Social Defence Department can check the interview schedule available on the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission-tnpsc.gov.in.

Commission will be conducting the interview for the District Child Protection Officer post on 31 October 2022. You can download the TNPSC DCPO Interview Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TNPSC DCPO Interview Schedule 2022





It is noted that Commission had conducted the computer based test for the District Child Protection Officer on 19 June 2022. Candidates qualified in the written test appeared in the onscreen certificate verification for the post. Finally Commission has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the Interview round as per the selection process for the District Child Protection Officer post.

The candidates should note that they will have to attend the oral test with all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round can check the interview schedule on the official website. You can download the same after following the steps given below.

How to Download TNPSC DCPO Interview Schedule 2022