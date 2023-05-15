TNPSC DV Admit Card 2023 Out For Field Surveyor; Draftsman Posts: Check Download Link

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the admit card for the posts of Field Surveyor; Draftsman on its official website -tnpsc.gov.in. Check download link here.

TNPSC Draftsman Admit Card 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Field Surveyor; Draftsman on its official website. The document verification for the posts of Field Surveyor, Draftsman included in Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman in Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service will be held on May 23, 2023.

All those candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the above posts can download their admit card from the official website -tnpsc.gov.in.

However you can download the document verification for the post of Field Surveyor, Draftsman directly through the link given below.

TNPSC Draftsman DV Schedule 2023: Overview

According to the short notice released, the document verification for the post of the posts of Field Surveyor, Draftsman included in Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman in Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service is scheduled on May 23, 2023.

Candidates qualified in the written exam for the above posts held on June 11, 2022 and result was declared on February 15, 2023. As per the selection process for the above posts, candidates qualified in the written exam will have to appear in the document verification round.

TNPSC Draftsman Admit Card 2023 Update

Commission has uploaded the admit card for the document verification round for the above posts on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can retrieve your login credentials from the information provided during the submission of application form for the above posts.

Candidates will have to bring all essential Original Certificates as per their claim in their on line applications form for the above posts.

You can download your document verification admit card after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: TNPSC Draftsman Admit Card 2023