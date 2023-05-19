TNPSC Engineering Services Admit Card 2023 Out @tnpsc.gov.in: Check Download Link And Exam Pattern

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the written exam admit card for the post of Combined Engineering Services on its official website-tnpsc.gov.in. Check download link.

TNPSC Engineering Services Admit Card 2023 : Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the written exam admit card for the post of Combined Engineering Services on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the Combined Engineering Subordinate Services Examination on May 27, 2023.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for the above exam can download their hall ticket from the official website of TNPSC-tnpsc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the written exam admit card for the Combined Engineering Subordinate Services directly through the link given below.

TNPSC Engineering Services Admit Card 2023 Download By Login Credentials

The Commission has uploaded the admit card for the above exam on its official website. Candidates can download the admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can retrieve the login credentials from the information provided by you during the submission of application.

About TNPSC Engineering Services Exam 2023

TNPSC is set to conduct the written exam for the Combined Engineering Services in objective type mode on May 27, 2023.

Exam Pattern

Paper –I (Objective Type) Number of Question 200 Duration 3 Hours Maximum marks 300

Paper - II (200 Questions)

Part-A

Tamil Eligibility Test (SSLC Std.)

(100 questions/150 marks)

Part-B

(General Studies) (100 questions)

(150 marks)

General studies (Diploma Standard) – 75 questions and

Aptitude and mental ability test (SSLC standard) - 25 questions



How to Download TNPSC Engineering Services Admit Card 2023 Check Steps