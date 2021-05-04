TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment Notification 2021 to release soon @tnpsc.gov.in, Check CSE 2021 Details Here

TNPSC Civil Services Group 2 Recruitment Notification 2021: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TPSC) is soon going to release notification for Combined Civil Services Examination 2 (Group 2). It is expected that the commission will release the recruitment notification this month for selection to posts under Tamil Nadu General Subordinate Service, Secretariat Service, Labour Subordinate Service and various other services. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a preliminary written exam, a main written exam and an interview for selection to TNPSC Group 2 Services. The commission has yet not revealed the dates of the exam. It is expected that the exam dates will be announced along with the notification in due course of time. Every year, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission conducts Group 2 recruitment exam for various civil services in Tamil Nadu. Through this exam, candidates are hired for different posts under Group 2 and 2A. All Interested and eligible candidates can refer to this notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: May 2021

Commencement of submission of online application: to be announced

Last date for submission of application: to be announced

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be holding a graduate degree from a recognized University. The candidates will be able to check post wise details of qualification criteria, once the notification is released.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the preliminary exam, main written exam, and Interview/Personality Test.

Download TNPSC Civil Services Group 2 Recruitment Notification 2021 - to release soon

Official Website

How to apply for TNPSC Civil Services Group 2 Recruitment Notification 2021

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at tnpsc.gov.in in due course of time.