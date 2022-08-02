TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2022 (Out) at tnpsc.gov.in; Download Direct link Here

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the answer key for Combined Civil Services Examination 4 on its official website-tnpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the answer key for Combined Civil Services Examination 4 (Group-IV) on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Combined Civil Services Examination 4 (Group-IV) can check their answers through the TNPSC Official website-tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates appeared in the examination can download and raise the objections, if any regarding the answer keys through the online link available on the official website. You can raise objections only as per the question number given in the Specimen Question Booklet hosted on the Commission’s website.

Direct Link to Raise Objections: TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2022





You can submit the representations/ challenging the tentative answer keys / expressing views only in online mode through www.tnpsc.gov.in within seven days i.e. representations made online after 5.45 P.M. on 08.08.2022 will receive no attention by Commission.

Candidates should note that all the objections raised should be with evidence and it will be placed before the Expert Committee for finalization of the answer keys. The final answer keys will be published in the Commission’s website only after the completion of entire selection process.

Process to Download: TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2022