TNPSC Group 4 Final Answer Key 2021 Released @tnpsc.gov.in, Download Here

TNPSC Group 4 Final Answer Key 2021: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the final answer keys for the recruitment of Combined Civil Services Exam (Group-IV) vacancies. All those who appeared in the TNPSC Group 4 Exam against the Advt No. 19/2019 can now download the answer keys through the official website of TNPSC.i.e.tpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2021 was held on 1 September 2019 at the various exam centre. Now, Subject wise TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key have been uploaded at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the answer key by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download TNPSC Group 4 Final Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of TNPSC.i.e.tpsc.gov.in. Click on Answer Key Tab available on the homepage. Click on POSTS INCLUDED IN COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION IN GROUP-IV (2018-2020) Final Download Answer Key Download Link. Then, A PDF will be displayed on the screen. Download TNPSC Group 4 Final Answer Key 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download TNPSC Group 4 Final Answer Key 2021

The commission will release the result anytime on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

A total of 6417 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The online application process for the same was started from 14 June to 14 July 2019. The candidates can directly download TNPSC Group 4 Final Answer Key 2021 by clicking on the provided link.

