UPPSC Recruitment 2021 for 130 Assistant Professor, Professor and Assistant Personnel Posts, Apply @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Professor and Assistant Personnel. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 26 July 2021. A total of 130 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 25 June 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 26 July 2021
- Last date for deposition of application fee in bank: 23 July 2021
UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Professor- 128 Posts
- Professor - 1 Post
- Assistant Personnel - 1 Post
UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Professor (Orthopedics) - M.S. (Orthopedics) or an equivalent qualification as recognised by Medical Council of India.
- Asst. Professor (Anesthesiology)- M.D. (Anesthesiology)/ M.S. (Anesthesiology) or an equivalent qualification as recognised by Medical Council of India.
- Asst. Professor (Community Medicine)-M.D.(S.P.M.)/M.D.(Community Medicine) or an equivalent qualification recognized by Medical Council of India.
- Asst. Professor (General Medicine): M.D.(Medicine)/ M.D.(General Medicine) or an equivalent qualification as recognised by Medical Council of India.
- Asst. Professor General Surgery: M.S. (Surgery)/ M.S.(General Surgery) or an equivalent qualification as recognised by Medical Council of India.
- Asst. Professor (T.B. & Chest): M.D.(T.B.)/M.D. (T.B. & Respiratary Disease)/M.D.(Medicine) with T.D.D., D.T.D. or D.T.C.D./M.D. (T.B.& Chest Disease) or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Medical Council of India.
- Professor - Five years Degree in Unani from a University established by law or five year Degree from the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh or any other States.
- Assistant Personnel - Bachelor's Degree in law; Good working knowlegde of Hindi in Dev Nagri script
UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Assistant Professor - 26 to 40 years
- Professor - 30 to 50 years
- Personnel Officer - 21 to 40 years
Download UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 26 July 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. The candidates are advised to check the official notification hyperlink for more details.