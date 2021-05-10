TNPSC Group-I 2020 Mains & Other Exams Postponed till further Notice, Details Here

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: May 10, 2021 12:56 IST
TNPSC Group-I 2020 Mains

TNPSC Group-I 2020 Mains 2020: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notice regarding the postponement of the TNPSC CCSE-I (Group-I Services) 2020 Mains Exam and other recruitment exams due to the current situation of COVID-19. All candidates are advised to check and download the TNPSC exam notice @tnpsc.gov.in.

 The commission has postponed various exam including the civil services, Combined Engineering Subordinate Services and Rashtriya Indian Military entrance exam scheduled to be held in May & June 2021 due to the current situation of COVID-19. The commission will release the new dates of the aforesaid exams in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Candidates can check TNPSC CCSE-I (Group-I Services) 2020 Mains Exam and other recruitment exams postponement details in the provided link given below.

Download TNPSC Exam Date Notice

TNPSC Civil Services (Group 1) Exam Pattern

The mains exam will be of 850 Marks comprising three papers. The scheme of the exam is given below.

Subject

Duration

Maximum Marks

Minimum Qualifying Marks for Selection

SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/ DCs, BC(OBCM)s and BCMs

 Others

General Studies - Descriptive type (Degree

Standard)

 

Paper 1

 

Paper 2

 

Paper 3

 

Interview & Records

 

 

 

 

3 Hours

 

3 Hours

 

3 Hours

 

 

 

 

250

 

250

 

250

 

100

 

 

 

 

255

 

 

 

 

340

 

Total

850

 

 

The selection will be made in three successive stages, viz (i) Preliminary Examination for selection of applicants for admission to the Main Written Examination and an Oral Test in the form of an Interview. Main Written Examination will be held at Chennai (Code:0100) only.
