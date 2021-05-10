TNPSC Group-I 2020 Mains & Other Exams Postponed till further Notice, Details Here

TNPSC Group-I 2020 Mains 2020: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notice regarding the postponement of the TNPSC CCSE-I (Group-I Services) 2020 Mains Exam and other recruitment exams due to the current situation of COVID-19. All candidates are advised to check and download the TNPSC exam notice @tnpsc.gov.in.

The commission has postponed various exam including the civil services, Combined Engineering Subordinate Services and Rashtriya Indian Military entrance exam scheduled to be held in May & June 2021 due to the current situation of COVID-19. The commission will release the new dates of the aforesaid exams in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Candidates can check TNPSC CCSE-I (Group-I Services) 2020 Mains Exam and other recruitment exams postponement details in the provided link given below.

TNPSC Civil Services (Group 1) Exam Pattern

The mains exam will be of 850 Marks comprising three papers. The scheme of the exam is given below.

Subject Duration Maximum Marks Minimum Qualifying Marks for Selection SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/ DCs, BC(OBCM)s and BCMs Others General Studies - Descriptive type (Degree Standard) Paper 1 Paper 2 Paper 3 Interview & Records 3 Hours 3 Hours 3 Hours 250 250 250 100 255 340 Total 850

The selection will be made in three successive stages, viz (i) Preliminary Examination for selection of applicants for admission to the Main Written Examination and an Oral Test in the form of an Interview. Main Written Examination will be held at Chennai (Code:0100) only.