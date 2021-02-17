TNSURB SI Interview Admit Card 2021 Released @tnusrbonline.org, Check Direct Link Here

TNSURB SI Interview Admit Card 2021 : Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the interview admit card scheduled from 23 February 2021 onwards. Admit Card link is available on the official website of TNSURB. All such candidates who have qualified for interview round can now download their interview Admit Card through the official website of TNUSRB.I.e.tnusrbonline.org.

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has uploaded the Admit Card download link on its official website for the Sub Inspector posts. Candidates qualified for the interview round can download the TNSURB SI Interview Admit Card 2021 from the official website.

In a bid to download the TNSURB SI Interview Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User ID and Password on its official website.

It is noted that earlier the Interview for the SI post was scheduled from 14 December 2020. Now TNSURB SI Interview is scheduled from 23 February 2021 to 02 March 2021. Thus, candidates qualified for the interview round are instructed to attend the Viva-Voce at TNUSRB as per the Revised Dates and Report at the Timing as mentioned in the old call letter.

The Candidates should come for Viva-Voce along with the Call letter, downloaded from the dashboard of their respective login, following the instructions mentioned in it. You can download the TNSURB SI Interview Admit Card 2021 from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How and Where to Download TNSURB SI Interview Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.tnusrbonline.org.

Click on TNSURB SI Interview Admit Card

Enter User ID and Password.

Download TNSURB SI Interview Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.