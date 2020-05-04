TNTET Notification 2020 to release today @trb.tn.nic.in: Check Exam Updates Here

Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tamil Nadu is expected to release TNTET Notification 2020 on its official website trb.tn.nic.in as per the notice released earlier. As per the TNTET 2020 Exam Schedule, the TNTET Paper I & Paper II will be held on 27 June and 28 June. The TNTET Registration Process is expected to begin along with the release of official notification regarding the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET). Candidates who are interested to apply for the TN TET 2020 Exam can check here the latest exam updates.

Check TNTET Exam Schedule 2020

The TRB conducts the TNTET Exam in two sessions for TNTET Paper 1 and Paper 2. The TNTET Paper 1 is for Primary Teachers (Class 1 to 5) and TNTET Paper 2 is for Upper Primary Teachers (Class 6 to 8). Candidates need to appear for this exam and fetch the TNTET Eligibility Certificate to apply for teaching jobs in Tamil Nadu. TNTET acts as a screening test for teacher recruitment. Candidates who are able to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the exam are declared as passed and are awarded with the Certificate of Marks.

Let's first have a look at the important dates regarding the TNTET 2020 Exam:

TNTET Important Dates 2020

Event Date TNTET Notification 2020 release date 4 May 2020 Start Date of TNTET Registration Process May 2020 Release date of TNTET Admit Card 2020 June 2020 (Tentative) TNTET Exam Date 27 June – 28 June 2020

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board conducted the TNTET exam in June 2019 wherein 162314 candidates appeared for Paper I and 379733 appeared for Paper II. The Final Result, Marksheet and Certificate of TNTET 2019 have been released already by the TRB.

Now, let's have a look at the most frequently asked questions related to TNTET 2020 exam:

1. What is TNTET Exam date 2020?

Answer: The TNTET Exam will be held on 27 June & 28 June for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

2. When will TNTET Notification 2020 release?

Answer: The TNTET Notification 2020 is expected to release on 4 May 2020 at trb.tn.nic.in.

3. What minimum age limit for TNTET 2020?

Answer: The minimum age limit for TNTET 2020 exam is 18 years for all category candidates.

4. Is B.Ed. compulsory for TNTET Exam?

Answer: Yes, B.Ed. is mandatory in order to appear for the TNTET exam.

5. How can I apply for TNTET 2020 exam?

Answer: Candidates need to apply online for TNTET 2020 Exam by filling the registration form along with application form at trb.tn.nic.in, once the TRB starts the online application process.