TN TET Paper 2 Result 2023 (OUT): Download Final Answer Key and Score Card at trb.tn.gov.in

TNTET Result 2023 has been released by the TN Teachers Recruitment Board at trb.tn.nic.in. Get Direct Link to Download TelanganaTET Marks Here.

TN TET Result 2023 Download: TN Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the marks and final answer key of Paper 2 for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022. TNTET Paper 2 was conducted from February 03 to 15, 2023 in the state. Candidates who appeared in the Tamil Nadu TET Result can download TN TET Paper 2 Result, from the website of the board. TRB Exam was held in 23 sessions wherein a total of 2,54,224 candidates attended this online Examination.

TN TET Paper 2 MarkSheet and Final Answer Key Download Link

TNTET Result Link will be provided in this article. The candidates will be able to check TNTET Marks through the provided link. TRB TN has also published the Final Key answer. Based on the final answer key, answer data are evaluated and awarded marks.

TN TET Paper 2 Marks List Download Here

TN TET Paper 2 Final Answer Key Download Link Download Here

TN TET Score Card Download Link Click Here TN TET Paper 2 Answer Key Objection Status Download Here

TNTET Paper 2 Result PDF

TN TRB TET Result 2023 PDF has been also published on the official website. The candidates can read the details regarding the result in the PDF screenshot provided below:

TN TRB Result 2023: How to Download TRB TNTET Paper 2 Result ?

The candidates can check step by step procedure in order to download TN TTB TET Result with the help of the steps provided in this article.

Step 1: Visit the website of TN TRB i.e. trb.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the 'Result Section ection on the home page.

Step 3: Click on View More' given against 'TNTET Paper-II -RELEASE OF EXAMINATION RESULT WITH FINAL KEY '

Step 4: Enter User ID and password

Step 5: Click Dashboard

Step 6: Click here to download score card

TN TET Result 2023 Overview



Exam Body Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB Name of the Exam Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test Paper 2 2023 TN TET Exam Date 03 to 15 Feb 2023 TN TET Answer Key Date 22 Feb 2023 TN TET Paper 2 Result Date 28 March 2023

TN TET Paper 2 Certificate 2023

Candidates, who passed Teachers Eligibility Test Paper I, will be issued TN TET Certificate 2023. Candidates can download TN TET Certificate from the Teachers Recruitment Board's official website: www.trb.tn.nic.in, once released.

TN TET Paper 2 Score Card 2023

The candidates can check their scores by login into the dashboard for Paper 2. Candidates who secure the minimum required marks are qualified for the exam.

TN TET Result 2023: What is after TN TET Paper Exam 2023 ?

Students who scored the minimum required marks will be eligible to apply for teacher posts in schools in Tamil Nadu.

TNTET Exam was held in the month of January and February 2023. On 22 Feb 2023, the board uploaded the answer key of the exam. Objections were invited from the candidates up to February 25, 2023 till 05:30 pm. 16409 online objections in 1346 questions were submitted by 3341 candidates which are taken for scrutiny by Experts.