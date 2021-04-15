TNUSRB SI Final Result 2021 Announced @tnusrbonline.org, Download SI Taluk Provisional List & Cutoff Here

TNUSRB SI Final Result 2021: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the provisional list of the selected candidates for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police(TK, AR, TSP) – 2019 on its website. All those who appeared in the exam can now download their marks through the official website of TNUSRB.i.e.https://www.tnusrbonline.org/.

The board had conducted the interview round from 23 February to 2 March 2021 at various exam centres. Now, the final list of the selected candidates has been uploaded at TNUSRB Website. The provisional list is available in the form of a PDF. Candidates can check roll number wise TNUSRB SI Final Result 2021 along with the cut off marks by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download TNUSRB SI Final Result 2021?

Visit the official website of TNUSRB.i.e.www.tnusrbonline.org/. Click on SUB-INSPECTOR OF POLICE(TK, AR, TSP) – 2019 Provisional List flashing on the homepage. The provisional list will be displayed. Candidates can download TNUSRB SI Final Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Download TNUSRB SI Final Result 2021 (Departmental)

Download TNUSRB SI Final Result 2021 (Open Candidates)

TNUSRB SI Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of secured in written examination, PET and Viva-Voce. The provisionally selected candidates will be subjected to Medical Examination and Verification of Character and Antecedents.

A total of 969 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 660 vacancies are for Sub-Inspector of Police (TK), 276 are for Sub-Inspector of Police (AR) and 33 are for Sub-Inspector of Police (TSP). The candidates can directly access the TNSURB Sub-Inspector of Police Taluk Final Provisional List by clicking on the provided hyperlinks.

Latest Government Jobs:

Oil India Recruitment 2021 for SMO Posts, Download Oil India Recruitment Notification @oil-india.com