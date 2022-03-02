TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 Notification to release on 8 March, Check Eligibility, Vacancy & Syllabus Here

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is going to release the recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police) - 2022 on 8 March 2022. The notification will be released on the official website of TNUSRB.i.e. tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
As of now, the board has uploaded the Syllabus, Model Questions for Tamil Eligibility Test, General Knowledge Test, and Police Subjects (for Department candidates only) on its website. Candidates can go through this article to check all details. The important dates and online application link are to be allotted to the candidates in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: to be announced
- Last date for submission of online application: to be announced
- Exam Date: to be announced
TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Sub Inspector - to be announced
TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- SI (Taluk, AR, TSP ): The candidate must have a bachelor's degree from a recognized University.
- Sub Inspector (Technical) - Candidates should possess a minimum of a second class diploma in Electronics and Communication Engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu or a Degree (B.E/B.Tech) in Electronics and Communication engineering recognized by All India Council for Technical Education.
- SI( Finger Print ): Candidates should possess a degree in Science from any University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission in the pattern of 10+2+3.
TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- SI (Taluk, AR, TSP ): 20 to 30 years
- Sub Inspector (Technical) - 20 to 30 years
- SI( Finger Print ): 20 to 30 years
There will be age relaxation given to the reserved category as under:-
|Category
|Upper age limit
|Backward Class, Backward Class (Muslim), Most Backward Class/Denotified Community.
|32 yrs
|Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar), Scheduled Tribe
|35 yrs
|Transgender
|35 yrs
|Destitute Widow
|37 yrs
|Ex-servicemen/Ex-personnel of Central Para-military Forces (Discharged from service within 3 years from the date of notification / Serving persons who are going to retire within one year from the last date of receipt of online application.
|47 yrs
|Police Departmental candidates appearing for 20% departmental quota examination (Should have completed 5 years of service)
|47 yrs
TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 Salary
All the eligible candidates will be called for Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, Viva Voce.
How to apply for TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can apply online at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check the details once the notification is released on tnsurb.tn.gov.in.
TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 Syllabus
TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
The Examination fee is Rs.500/-. If the Police Departmental candidates apply for both under open quota and departmental quota, he/she shall pay a sum of Rs.1000/- as examination fee, which shall be paid either through cash challan or online payment.