TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 Notification to release on 8 March, Check Eligibility, Vacancy & Syllabus Here

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 Notification will be released on 8 March 2022. All those candidates who are preparing for sub-inspector recruitment, have a chance to submit their applications to Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB). Check Eligibility, Vacancy & Syllabus Here

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is going to release the recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police) - 2022 on 8 March 2022. The notification will be released on the official website of TNUSRB.i.e. tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

As of now, the board has uploaded the Syllabus, Model Questions for Tamil Eligibility Test, General Knowledge Test, and Police Subjects (for Department candidates only) on its website. Candidates can go through this article to check all details. The important dates and online application link are to be allotted to the candidates in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: to be announced

Last date for submission of online application: to be announced

Exam Date: to be announced

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector - to be announced

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

SI (Taluk, AR, TSP ): The candidate must have a bachelor's degree from a recognized University.

Sub Inspector (Technical) - Candidates should possess a minimum of a second class diploma in Electronics and Communication Engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu or a Degree (B.E/B.Tech) in Electronics and Communication engineering recognized by All India Council for Technical Education.

SI( Finger Print ): Candidates should possess a degree in Science from any University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission in the pattern of 10+2+3.