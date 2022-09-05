Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 05 September 2022: Chance to Apply for 7000+ Various Jobs @FCI, DRDO, BEL, AIIMS and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 05 September 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 05 September 2022: If you are a government job aspirant then you have golden chance to apply for 7000+ Various Jobs in different organizations including Food Corporation of India (FCI), Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM), All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and others.

These organizations have released today for various posts including Engineering Assistant/Technician,Specialist, Sr Technical Assistant,Assistant Grade 3 (AG-III), Junior Engineer (JE), Typist, and Stenographer Grade 2 (Steno Grade II) and others.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.



Job Number 5: BEL Recruitment 2022

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has published notification for various 21 posts including Engineering Assistant and Technician on its official website. Candidates with certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply on or before 23 September 2022.

Link: BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Engineering Assistant/Technician Post @bel-india.in





Job Number 4: CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021

The Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata has invited online application for the 27 Specialist Grade –I and II posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 September 2022.



Link: CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Specialist Post at cnci.ac.in





Job Number 3: AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2022

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited for 33 Tutor/Clinical Instructor (Nursing) posts on its official website. Candidates with certain educational qualification including B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Institute / University can apply for these posts.

Link: AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2022 For 33 Nursing Posts at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in





Job Number 2: DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment 2022

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has published notification for the 1901 for Sr Technical Assistant and Technician Posts on its official website. Candidates having Bachelor in Science Or Diploma in Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Link: DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1901 for Sr Technical Assistant and Technician Posts





Job Number 1: FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited online application for total 5043 Non Executive Posts including Assistant Grade 3 (AG-III), Junior Engineer (JE), Typist, and Stenographer Grade 2 (Steno Grade II) and others. Candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 05 October 2022.

Link: FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022 Notification Available @recruitmentfci.in for 5043 Vacancies



