Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 1 April 2022: 5000+ Vacancies Notified in PSUs, PSCs & State Vyapam

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 1 April 2022

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 1 April 2022: Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 1 April 2022 has come up with latest government opportunities in different departments. More than 5,000 vacancies have been notified in PSUs, PCs and State Vyapam. Candidates can check brief details in the provided listing for their reference. Let's have a look at the latest job openings.

Comparing the numbers, the highest number of jobs are notified at the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB). A total of 3435 vacancies for the post of Sub Engineer and Other under Group 3. Candidates holding an engineering degree have a huge opportunity in MP Vyapam. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode by submitting their applications along with the application fee (General / Other State - 560/-) (SC / ST / OBC - 310/-).

Post Name: Sub Engineer and Others

Vacancy: 3435 Posts

Eligibility: B.E./B.Tech. in the concerned subject.

Last date of application submission: 23 April 2022

There is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding a 2-years ITI certificate at Electronics Corporation of India Limited or ECIL . Candidates below the age group of 30 years can submit applications for ECIL Jr Technician Recruitment 2022 on or before 11 April 2022. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit only. There will be no exam held for recruitment to the above posts.

Post Name: Junior Technician for Electronics Mechanic, Electrician, and Fitter

Vacancy: 1625

Eligibility: ITI certificate

Last Date of Application: 11 April 2022

Public Service Commission has also invited applications for Engineer Posts. Around 400+ vacancies are to be recruited at MPPSC. Candidates will be able to submit their online applications for MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 from 6 April onwards at mppsc.gov.in.

Post Name: Assistant Engineer

Vacancy: 466

Eligibility: Degree/Diploma

Last Date of Application: 15 April 2022

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is hiring candidates for a total 177 posts of Assistant Fisheries Officer (Group B) in the Odisha Fisheries Cadre under the Fisheries and ARD Department. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications from 04 April 2022 to 04 May 2022.

Post Name: Assistant Fisheries Officer

Vacancy: 177

Eligibility: B.F.Sc. from any recognized university.

Last Date of Application: 4 May 2022

Last but not least, Utility Powertech Limited (UPL) is seeking government job opportunities for 10th pass candidates. Candidates willing to work as Assistant Loco Driver Trainees will get Rs. 7000/- per month as a stipend after getting selected for the post.

Post Name: Assistant Loco Driver Trainee

Vacancy:

Eligibility: 10th passed

Last Date of Application: 19 April 2022