Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 10 February 2022: Chance to Apply for 32200+ Various Jobs for Teachers, Specialist Officer, MTS & Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 10 February 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 10 February 2022: If you are a government job aspirant then you have golden chance to apply for 32200+ Various Jobs in different vacancies including Teachers, Specialist Officer, Project Associate-I, Project Assistant,Project Scientist, Technical Assistant, MTS and much more.

These jobs have been released today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 10 February 2022 by leading organizations of the country including Central Bank of India, Elementary Education Department Rajasthan Bikaner,Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL),CSIR -Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR -CIMFR) and others.

Candidates having educational qualification like 10th Pass/Graduation/Diploma/B Tech with additional qualification have golden chance to get a jobs in these organizations.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

CSIR CIMFR Ranchi Recruitment 2022:

CSIR CIMFR Ranchi Recruitment 2022: Important Details

Organization Name : CSIR -Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR -CIMFR), Ranchi

Post Name : Project Associate-I/Project Assistant and others

Vacancies Details :60

Walk-in-interview : 08 to 15 March 2022

Read More...





Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2022:

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2022: Important Details

Organization Name : Central Bank of India

Post Name : Specialist Officer (SO)

Vacancies Details : 19

Last Date for Submission of Application : 02 March 2021

Read More...





Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment Notification 2022:

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment Notification 2022: Important Details

Organization Name : Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL)

Post Name : Project Assistant, Fabrication Assistant and Other

Vacancies Details : 46

Walk-in-interview: 15-17 February 2022

Read More...





NCSCM Recruitment 2022:

NCSCM Recruitment 2022: Important Details

Organization Name : National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM)

Post Name : Project Associate, Project Scientist, Technical Assistant, MTS

Vacancies Details : 104

Last Date for Submission of Application : 23 February 2022.

Read More...





Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022:

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Important Details

Organization Name : Elementary Education Department Rajasthan Bikaner

Post Name : Primary Teachers and Upper Primary Teachers

Vacancies Details : 32000

Last Date for Submission of Application : 16 February 2022

Read More...



