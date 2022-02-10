Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 10 February 2022: Chance to Apply for 32200+ Various Jobs for Teachers, Specialist Officer, MTS & Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 10 February 2022: If you are a government job aspirant then you have golden chance to apply for 32200+ Various Jobs in different vacancies including Teachers, Specialist Officer, Project Associate-I, Project Assistant,Project Scientist, Technical Assistant, MTS and much more.
These jobs have been released today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 10 February 2022 by leading organizations of the country including Central Bank of India, Elementary Education Department Rajasthan Bikaner,Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL),CSIR -Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR -CIMFR) and others.
Candidates having educational qualification like 10th Pass/Graduation/Diploma/B Tech with additional qualification have golden chance to get a jobs in these organizations.
Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.
CSIR CIMFR Ranchi Recruitment 2022:
CSIR CIMFR Ranchi Recruitment 2022: Important Details
Organization Name : CSIR -Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR -CIMFR), Ranchi
Post Name : Project Associate-I/Project Assistant and others
Vacancies Details :60
Walk-in-interview : 08 to 15 March 2022
Read More...
Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2022:
Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2022: Important Details
Organization Name : Central Bank of India
Post Name : Specialist Officer (SO)
Vacancies Details : 19
Last Date for Submission of Application : 02 March 2021
Read More...
Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment Notification 2022:
Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment Notification 2022: Important Details
Organization Name : Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL)
Post Name : Project Assistant, Fabrication Assistant and Other
Vacancies Details : 46
Walk-in-interview: 15-17 February 2022
Read More...
NCSCM Recruitment 2022:
NCSCM Recruitment 2022: Important Details
Organization Name : National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM)
Post Name : Project Associate, Project Scientist, Technical Assistant, MTS
Vacancies Details : 104
Last Date for Submission of Application : 23 February 2022.
Read More...
Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022:
Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Important Details
Organization Name : Elementary Education Department Rajasthan Bikaner
Post Name : Primary Teachers and Upper Primary Teachers
Vacancies Details : 32000
Last Date for Submission of Application : 16 February 2022
Read More...