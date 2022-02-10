Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 10 February 2022: Chance to Apply for 32200+ Various Jobs for Teachers, Specialist Officer, MTS & Others

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 10 February 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Created On: Feb 10, 2022 16:55 IST
Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 10 February 2022: If you are a government job aspirant then you have golden chance to apply for 32200+ Various Jobs in different vacancies including Teachers, Specialist Officer, Project Associate-I, Project Assistant,Project Scientist, Technical Assistant, MTS and much more. 

These jobs have been released today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 10 February 2022 by leading organizations of the country including Central Bank of India, Elementary Education Department Rajasthan Bikaner,Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL),CSIR -Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR -CIMFR) and others.

Candidates having educational qualification like 10th Pass/Graduation/Diploma/B Tech with additional qualification have golden chance to get a jobs in these organizations. 

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post. 

CSIR CIMFR Ranchi Recruitment 2022:

CSIR CIMFR Ranchi Recruitment 2022: Important Details 
Organization Name : CSIR -Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR -CIMFR), Ranchi
Post Name : Project Associate-I/Project Assistant and others 
Vacancies Details :60 
Walk-in-interview :  08 to 15 March 2022
Read More...

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2022:

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2022: Important Details 
Organization Name : Central Bank of India 
Post Name : Specialist Officer (SO)
Vacancies Details : 19 
Last Date for Submission of Application :  02 March 2021
Read More...

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment Notification 2022:

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment Notification 2022: Important Details 
Organization Name :  Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL)
Post Name : Project Assistant, Fabrication Assistant  and Other
Vacancies Details : 46 
Walk-in-interview: 15-17 February 2022
Read More...

NCSCM Recruitment 2022:

NCSCM Recruitment 2022: Important Details 
Organization Name : National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM)
Post Name : Project Associate, Project Scientist, Technical Assistant, MTS 
Vacancies Details : 104 
Last Date for Submission of Application : 23 February 2022.
Read More...

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022:

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Important Details 
Organization Name : Elementary Education Department Rajasthan Bikaner
Post Name : Primary Teachers and Upper Primary Teachers
Vacancies Details : 32000
Last Date for Submission of Application : 16 February 2022
Read More...

