Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 21 April 2022: 40000+ Vacancies in Sarkari Bank, CRPF, Railway, UPPSC and Other

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 21 April 2022: Apply in Bank of India (BOI), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), and Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Teacher, Sr.Technical Assistant (Civil), Jr.Technical Assistant (Civil), Assistant Prosecution Officer, Economist, Statistician, Risk Manager, Credit Analyst, Credit Officers, Tech Appraisal, IT Officer – Data Centre, Manager, and Senior Manager and Deputy Commandant (DC) Posts.

Job Number 1: Bank of India (BOI) Recrutiment 2022

Bank of India (BOI) is filling 696 vacancies for Various Officer Posts, of which 594 are on a regular basis and the remaining 102 on a contractual basis. Application Link is available from 26 April to 10 April 2022.

Link: Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out) for 696 Officer Posts @bankofindia.co.in

Job Number 2: UPPSC Recrutiment 2022

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) recruits 44 Assistant Prosecution Officers. The online Application Form will be available from 21 April 2022 to 17 May 2022.

Link: UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT on uppsc.up.nic.in, Apply Online from today onwards

Job Number 3: CRPF Recrutiment 2022

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has published the notification for recrutiment of Deputy Commandant (DC). Walk-in-interview is from 19 May to 02 June 2022.

Link: CRPF Recruitment 2022 for Deputy Commandant (Engineer) Posts, Attend Interview

Job Number 4: Konkan Railway (KRCL) Recrutiment 2022

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), Ministry of Railways, is conducting walk-in interview for the post of Sr.Technical Assistant (Civil) and Jr.Technical Assistant (Civil) on 10, 11, 12 and 13 May 2022.

Link: KRCL Konkan Railway Recruitment 2022: Attend Interview for JTA and STA Posts

Job Number 5: BPSC Recrutiment 2022

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the last date of application for the recruitment of 40506 Head Masters. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by 02 May 2022.

Link: BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended, Apply Online for 40506 Vacancies @bpsc.bih.nic.in