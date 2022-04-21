KRCL Konkan Railway Recruitment 2022: Attend Interview for JTA and STA Posts

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) is hiring JTA and STA Posts. Candidates can attend the interview on the scheduled date and time.

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, is looking for engineers for the post of Sr.Technical Assistant (Civil) and Jr.Technical Assistant (Civil) on a contract basis on fixed remuneration basis for USBRL Project to be operated in the Jammu and Kashmir (U.T). KRCL Engineer Notification has ben released on konkanrailway.com.

Candidates can attend the interview on the date and time as mentioned below:

Interview Details

Post Name Date Time Venue Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil) SC, ST, OBC - 10 May 2022 General - 11 May 2022 09:30 to 01.30 PM USBRL Project Head Office, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extension-Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir (U.T). PIN 180011 Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil) SC, ST, OBC - 12 May 2022 General - 13 and 14 May 2022 09:30 to 01.30 PM USBRL Project Head Office, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extension-Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir (U.T). PIN 180011

Konkan Railway Salary

Sr.Technical Assistant (Civil) - Rs. 35,000/-pm

Jr.Technical Assistant (Civil) - Rs. 30,000/-pm

Eligibility Criteria for Konkan Railway JTA/STA Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Sr.Technical Assistant (Civil) - Full-time Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized University approved by AICTE. Minimum 2 years post qualification Experience in Civil Construction preferably in Railways or PSU or reputed Private Company.

Jr.Technical Assistant (Civil) - Full time Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized University approved by AICTE.

Age Limit:

JTA - 25 years

STA - 30 years

How to Apply for Konkan Railway JTA/STA Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates should report directly for walk in interview along with one copy of application, prepared in the prescribed format as given at the above link. Candidates should come for Walk-in-Interview along with original certificates (age proof, qualification, experience, caste certificate etc.) and one set of attested copy of the same.