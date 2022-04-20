Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out) for 696 Officer Posts @bankofindia.co.in

Bank of India (BOI) is hiring 696 Officers at bankofindia.co.in. Check Vacancy, Important Dates, Salary, Selection Criteria, Application process and other details

BOI Recruitment 2022: Bank of India (BOI) is looking to recruit Officers for filling up 696 vacancies for the post of Economist, Statistician, Risk Manager, Credit Analyst, Credit Officers, Tech Appraisal, IT Officer – Data Centre, Manager, and Senior Manager. Out of a total, 594 candidates will be hired on a regular basis and the remaining 102 on a contractual basis.

BOI Online Application Link will be available on 26 April 2022 and it will be closed on 10 May 2022. The candidates can apply by visiting the “Career” Section on bank website www.bankofindia.co.in.

Also Check:

PNB SO Recrutiment 2022

SBI SO Recruitment 2022

PNB PEON Recruitment 2022

Those who register for the posts will be called for an Online Exam which will be conducted in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram.

Important Dates

Starting Date of BOI Officer Online Application - 26 April 2022 Last Date of BOI Officer Online Application - 10 May 2022 BOI Officer Exam Date - to be announced

Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 696

Regular Posts - 594 Posts

Economist - 2

Statistician - 2

Risk Manager - 2

Credit Analyst - 53

Credit Officers - 484

Tech Appraisal - 9

IT Officer – Data Centre - 42

Contractual Basis - 102 Posts

Manager IT - 21

Sr Manager IT - 22

Manager IT (Data Centre) - 6

Sr Manager IT (Data Centre) - 6

Sr Manager IT(Network Security) - 5

Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists) - 10

Manager (End Point Security) - 3

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix - 6

Manager (End Point Security) - 3

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows - 3

Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation - 3

Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies - 3

Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI) - 4

Manager (Database Expert) - 5

Manager (Technology Architect) - 2

Manager (Application Architect) - 2

BOI Officer Salary 2022:

Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I) - Rs. 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

Middle Management Grade Scale –II(MMGS II) - Rs. 48170-1740/1- 49910-1990/10-69810

Middle Management Grade Scale –III(MMGS III) - Rs. 63840-1990/5- 73790-2220/2-78230

Senior Management Grade Scale –IV(SMGS IV) - Rs. 76010-2220/4- 84890-2500/2-89890

Eligibility Criteria for BOI Officer Recrutiment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Regular Posts - 594 Posts

Credit Officers - A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline with minimum 60% marks along with “MBA/PGDBM/PGDM/PGBM/ PGDBA with specialization in Finance / Banking and Finance from institute of repute (two/three year programme)” / Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science /Economics. OR

CA / ICWA / CS A certification in computer course for minimum three months OR Information Technology or related paper as one of the subjects at graduation level or afterwards, is a must

CA / ICWA / CS A certification in computer course for minimum three months OR Information Technology or related paper as one of the subjects at graduation level or afterwards, is a must Economist - Post Graduation degree in Economics / Econometrics

Statistician - Full time Master’s / Post Graduate Degree in Statistics / Applied Statistics

Risk Manager - Certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk(GARP) OR Professional Risk Management Certification from PRIMA Institute OR Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst(CFA) from CFA Institute OR CA / ICWA OR Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) Certificate/ Diploma of Information Systems Auditor (DISA) from ICIA/ISACA

Credit Analyst - Two years Full time MBA in Finance /PGDM in Finance / CA / ICWA.

Tech Appraisal - BE in concerned streams OR Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with Masters/PG Diploma in concerned stream.

IT Officer – Data Centre - BE/B.Tech in CSE/ IT/ E&C with minimum 60% marks) Or First Division (minimum 60% marks) in MCA/M.Sc(IT) from recognized University/Institute.

Contractual Basis - 102 Posts

Manager IT - Bsc Computer Science/B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics/

Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Communication from recognised University/ OR MCA/ MBA (Business

Analytics)/ PG (Statistics)/ Msc Computer Science.

Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Communication from recognised University/ OR MCA/ MBA (Business Analytics)/ PG (Statistics)/ Msc Computer Science. Sr Manager IT - Bsc Computer Science/B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics/

Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Communication from recognised University/ OR MCA/ MBA (Business

Analytics)/ PG (Statistics)/ Msc Computer Science.

Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Communication from recognised University/ OR MCA/ MBA (Business Analytics)/ PG (Statistics)/ Msc Computer Science. Manager IT (Data Centre) - BE/ B.Tech in CSE/IT/ E&C with minimum 60% marks Or MCA/M.Sc(IT) from recognized University/ Institute,

Sr Manager IT (Data Centre) - BE/ B.Tech in CSE/IT/ E&C with minimum 60% marks Or MCA/M.Sc(IT) from recognized University/ Institute.

Sr Manager IT(Network Security) - BE/ B.Tech in CSE/E&C with minimum 60% marks Or MCA from recognized University/ Institute. Compulsory Certification.

Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists) - BE/ B.Tech in CSE/E&C with minimum 60% marks Or MCA from recognized University/ Institute.Compulsory Certification.

Manager (End Point Security) - BE/ B.Tech in CSE/E&C with minimum 60% marks Or MCA from recognized University/ Institute. Compulsory Certification.

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix - BE/ B.Tech in CSE/E&C with minimum 60% marks Or MCA from recognized University/ Institute. Compulsory Certification.

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows - BE/ B.Tech in CSE/E&C with minimum 60% marks Or MCA from recognized University/ Institute. Compulsory Certification.

Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation - BE/ B.Tech in CSE/E&C with minimum 60% marks Or MCA from recognized University/ Institute. Compulsory Certification.

Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies - BE/ B.Tech in CSE/E&C with minimum 60% marks Or MCA from recognized University/ Institute. Compulsory Certification.

Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI) - BE/ B.Tech in CSE/E&C with minimum 60% marks Or MCA from recognized University/ Institute. Compulsory Certification.

Manager (Database Expert) - BE/ B.Tech in CSE/E&C with minimum 60% marks Or MCA from recognized University/ Institute. Compulsory Certification.

Manager (Technology Architect) and (ApplicationArchitect) - B.E./ B.Tech./ MCA (from a recognized University/ Institution). CS/IT Engineering Graduate/ Post Graduate shall be preferred.

Experience:

Credit Officers - No experience

Economist - Minimum 4 years.

Statistician - Minimum 4 years.

Risk Manager - Minimum 3 years.

Credit Analyst - Minimum 10 years.

Tech Appraisal - Minimum 3 years.

IT Officer – Minimum 2 years.

Manager - Minimum 7 years.

Sr Manager - Minimum 8 years.

Age Limit:

Credit Officers - 20 to 30 years

Economist - 28 to 35 years

Statistician - 28 to 35 years

Risk Manager - 28 to 35 years

Credit Analyst - 53 years

Tech Appraisal - 25 to 35 years

IT Officer – 20 to 30 years

Manager - 25 to 35 years

Sr Manager - 25 to 37 years

BOI Officer Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Applicants will be called for an online test and/or GD and/or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates.

How to Apply for BOI Officer Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply online from 26 April to 10 May 2022 in three steps:

Application Registration Payment of Fees Photograph & Signature Scan and Upload

BOI Officer Application Fee: