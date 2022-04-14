PNB Bank Peon Recruitment 2022: Submit Application Form before 22 April

PNB Bank is hiring Peons. Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, salary, notification and Other Posts.

PNB Bank Peon Recruitment 2022 Notification: Punjab National Bank (PNB) is inviting application form from the persons who are 12th passed for the post of Peon. The vacancies are for Subordinate Cadre for branches under Circle Office Malda of PNB for Malda and Uttar Dinjapur Locations. Eligible Indian Citizens who are domicile of the District can apply for PNB Recruitment 2022.

The candidates are required to send the application via offline mode to the office on or before the last date. It is to be noted that the age of the candidates should not be more than 24 years.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 22 April 2022 by 5 PM

PNB Bank Peon Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Minimum - 18 years

Maximum - 24 years

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be 12th class passed and basic reading/writing knowledge in English.

This is both minimum and maximum qualification. Graduate candidates are not eligible)

PNB Bank Peon Salary:

Basic Pay Rs 14500/- to Rs 28145 + Other Allowances)

How to Apply for PNB Bank Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates send their duly signed application mentioning Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth, Educational qualifications, and other details on or before 22 April 2022. The application should be submitted by speed post/ registered post to "Chief Manager, HRD Department, Punjab National Bank, Circle Office Malda, PS English bazar, West Bengal -732101".