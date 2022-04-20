PNB Recruitment 2022 for 145 Specialist Officer (SO) Posts Across India @pnbindia.in

Punjab National Bank (PNB)is hiring 145 Specialist Officers (SO). Candidates can download notification and check vacancy breakup, qualification, experience and other details below.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Punjab National Bank (PNB), on 20 April 2022, has notified a total of 145 vacancies for recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) at pnbindia.in. Out of the total, 40 vacancies are for Manager (Risk), 100 for Manager Credit, and 5 for Senior Manager.

Those who would successfully apply for PNB SO Recruitment 2022 called for an online exam which is scheduled to be held on 12 June 2022 and conducted across the country.

The candidates can check PNB SO Salary, Application Process, Post-wise Eligibility and Other details below:

Important Dates

PNB SO 2022 Dates Starting Date of PNB SO Application 22 April 2022 Last Date of PNB SO Application 07 May 2022 PNB SO Exam Date 12 June 2022

How to Apply for PNB SO Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can apply online by easy steps given below:

First, visit the PNB Website - www.pnbindia.in and visit the 'careers' section Click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register the application by entering basic information in the online application form. After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Login using the registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed. Click on ‘SAVE AND NEXT’ to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required. No change is permitted after clicking on COMPLETE REGISTRATION button

PNB SO Vacancy Details 2022

Total Posts - 145

Cadre/Scale Manager (Credit) Manager (Risk) Senior Manager

(Treasury General 40 16 3 EWS 10 4 0 OBC 26 11 1 SC 16 6 0 ST 8 3 1 Total 100 40 5

PNB SO Salary 2022

Manager(Credit) - Rs. 48170-1740/1-49910- 1990/10-69810

Manager (Risk) - Rs. 48170-1740/1-49910- 1990/10-69810

Senior Manager (Treasury) - Rs. 63840-1990/5-73790- 2220/2-78230

PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Manager (Credit) in MMGS-II - The candidate should be CA/CWA/CFA or Graduate in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate with Full time MBA in Finance or PGDM in Finance or equivalent Post Graduation degree with specialization in Finance (Minimum 2 Years course with Minimum 60% marks in aggregate).

CA/CWA/CFA or Graduate in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate with Full time MBA in Finance or PGDM in Finance or equivalent Post Graduation degree with specialization in Finance (Minimum 2 Years course with Minimum 60% marks in aggregate). Manager (Risk Management) in MMGS-II - CA/CWA/CFA or Graduate in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate with Full time MBA in Finance or PGDM in Finance or equivalent Post Graduation degree with specialization in Finance /Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Financial Services (PGDBF) by NIBM Pune/Masters in Financial Management (MFM)/ Masters in Finance and Control (MFC)/Masters in Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics with Minimum 60% marks in aggregate/Certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) (USA)/Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute.

- CA/CWA/CFA or Graduate in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate with Full time MBA in Finance or PGDM in Finance or equivalent Post Graduation degree with specialization in Finance /Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Financial Services (PGDBF) by NIBM Pune/Masters in Financial Management (MFM)/ Masters in Finance and Control (MFC)/Masters in Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics with Minimum 60% marks in aggregate/Certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) (USA)/Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute. Senior Manager (Treasury) in MMGS-III - CA/CWA/CFA or Graduation Degree in any discipline with Minimum 60% marks in aggregate and Full time MBA in Finance or PGDM in Finance or equivalent Post Graduation degree with specialization in Finance.

Experience:

Manager (Credit) - Minimum 1 year of post-qualification experience in Nationalized or Private Sector Bank/ PSU/ NBFC/Financial Institution/ Credit Rating Agency as an officer in the area of Credit and Finance.

Manager (Risk Management) - Minimum 1 year of post-qualification experience in Nationalized or Private Sector Bank/ PSU/ NBFC/Financial Institution as an officer in the area of Risk, Credit, Forex, Treasury and Finance.

Senior Manager (Treasury) - Minimum 3 years of banking experience in officer cadre with minimum 2 years as an officer in Treasury of a Nationalized or Private Sector Bank. OR Minimum 3 years experience of working with primary dealer.

Age Limit:

Manager - 25 to 35 years

Sr Manager - 25 to 27 years

Selection Process for PNB SO 2022

Selection will be done through:

online test Interview

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PWBD category candidates - Rs 50/- per candidate(only intimation charges) +GST as applicable

All other candidates - Rs 850/- per candidate + GST as applicable