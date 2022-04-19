SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Sr Executive, Sr Special Executive, Manager and Other Posts @sbi.co.in/careers

State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring Vice President & Head, Senior Special Executive, Manager and Senior Executive. Candidates can check the online application link, last date, vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, application fee and other details here.

SBI SO Recruitment 2022 Notification: State Bank of India (SBI) is conducting an online application process for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO). Candidates are requested to apply Online through the link given on Bank's website https://bank.sbi/web/careers OR sbi.co.in/careers.

Vacancies are available for Vice President & Head (Contact Centre Transformation), Senior Special Executive Program Manager Contact Centre, Senior Special Executive Customer Experience, Training & Scripts Manager (Inbound & Outbound), Senior Special Executive Command Centre Manager, Senior Special Executive- Dialler Operations (Outbound), Manager, Advisor and Senior Executive.

Candidates can check online application links, notifications, last date, vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, application fee and other details below:

Important Dates

Last Date of SBI SO Application for VP And Sr Special Executive - 04 May 2022 Last Date of SBI SO Application for Manager, Advisor and Sr Executive Posts - 28 April 2022

SBI SO 2022 Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancy Details Vice President and Head (Contact Centre Transformation) 1 Senior Special Executive Program Manager Contact Centre 4 Senior Special Executive Customer Experience Training & Scripts Manager (Inbound & Outbound) 2 Senior Special Executive Command Centre Manager 3 Senior Special Executive- Dialler Operations (Outbound) 1 Senior Executive (Economist) 2 Manager (Performance Planning & Review) 2 Advisor (Fraud Risk) 4

SBI SO 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Vice President & Head (Contact Centre Transformation): Graduation degree in Engineering / IT or Computer Science from a recognized University.

Senior Special Executive - Program Manager Contact Centre: Graduation degree in Engineering / IT or Computer Science from a recognized University.

Senior Special Executive - Customer experience, Training & Scripts Manager (Inbound & Outbound): Graduation

Senior Special Executive - Command Centre Manager: Graduate from a recognized University.

Senior Special Executive - Dialler Operations (Outbound): Graduation degree in Engineering / IT or Computer Science from a recognized University.

Sr Executive - A Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Mathematical Economics/ Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics/Applied Statistics & Informatics with a minimum of 60% marks or an equivalent grade. OR MBA/PGDM with specialization in Finance/Master’s Degree in Finance with minimum 60% marks from a recognized institute.

Manager (Performance Planning & Review): B.Com./B.E./B.Tech., and PG in Management / MBA or its equivalent from recognized university/ college as 2 years full time regular course. (Institutions recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE / UGC).

Advisor - Graduation. The candidate should be a retired IPS or State Police / CBI / Intelligence Bureau / CEIB Officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police at the time of retirement and should have worked in / handled Vigilance / Economic Offences / Cyber Crime Departments.

SBI SO Experience:

Vice President & Head (Contact Centre Transformation) - Post qualification experience of minimum 10 years.

Senior Special Executive- Post Qualification experience of minimum 5 years.

Senior Executive (Economist): Should have at least 3 years of post-qualification work experience in the relevant field research and analytics.

Manager - Minimum 4 years' post qualification work experience.

Advisor - Minimum 5 years of experience in conduct of investigation / supervision in criminal / financial offences.

SBI SO Age Limit:

VP - 50 years

Senior Special Executive - Program Manager Contact Centre: 35 years

Senior Special Executive - Customer experience, Training & Scripts Manager (Inbound & Outbound): 40 years

Senior Special Executive - Command Centre Manager: 40 years

Senior Special Executive - Dialler Operations (Outbound): 35 years

Senior Executive (Economist): 32 years

Manager: 25 to 35 years

Advisor - below 63 years

Selection process for SBI SO Recruitment 2022

Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order based on scores obtained in interview only.

How to Apply for SBI Recrutiment 2022

The candidates can apply online on SBI website on or before the last date.

Application Fee: