Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–25 August 2021: 1200+ Jobs in NIACL, UKSSSC, Oil India and others...Check Details

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day: If you are Government Job aspirants then you have golden chance to apply for more than 1200 jobs declared today i.e. 25 August 2021...Yes…Under the Top Government Jobs of the Day 2021, you have opportunity to apply for these jobs including...Assistant, Assistant Public Prosecutor (APO), Administrative Officer (AO) and others.
These notifications are available in the leading government organizations including UKSSSC, Karnataka High Court, New India Assurance Company Limited, Oil India Limited and others.
If you are graduate then you can apply for the post of Administrative Officer (AO) (Generalists) (Scale-I) released by The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL), a leading Public Sector General Insurance Company.
Have a look for these jobs for which you were waiting for a long time. You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.
5. Organization: Telangana Police
Post Name: Assistant Public Prosecutor (APO)
Vacancies: 141
Last Date: 04 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Karnataka High Court
Post Name: Second Division Assistant (SDA)
Vacancies: 142
Last Date: 24 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC)
Post Name: Driver and Others
Vacancies: 164
Last Date: 10 October 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: New India Assurance Company Limited
Post Name: Administrative Officer (AO) (Generalists) (Scale-I)
Vacancies: 300
Last Date: 21 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Oil India Limited
Post Name: Grade 3
Vacancies: 535
Last Date: 23 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification