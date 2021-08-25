Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–25 August 2021: 1200+ Jobs in NIACL, UKSSSC, Oil India and others...Check Details

Have a look for more than 1200+ various Government Jobs under Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day released today i.e. on 25 August 2021 in the organizations including NIACL, Oil India, Telangana Police and other. Check all details here.

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day: If you are Government Job aspirants then you have golden chance to apply for more than 1200 jobs declared today i.e. 25 August 2021...Yes…Under the Top Government Jobs of the Day 2021, you have opportunity to apply for these jobs including...Assistant, Assistant Public Prosecutor (APO), Administrative Officer (AO) and others.

These notifications are available in the leading government organizations including UKSSSC, Karnataka High Court, New India Assurance Company Limited, Oil India Limited and others.

If you are graduate then you can apply for the post of Administrative Officer (AO) (Generalists) (Scale-I) released by The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL), a leading Public Sector General Insurance Company.

Have a look for these jobs for which you were waiting for a long time. You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

5. Organization: Telangana Police

Post Name: Assistant Public Prosecutor (APO)

Vacancies: 141

Last Date: 04 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Karnataka High Court

Post Name: Second Division Assistant (SDA)

Vacancies: 142

Last Date: 24 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC)

Post Name: Driver and Others

Vacancies: 164

Last Date: 10 October 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification





2. Organization: New India Assurance Company Limited

Post Name: Administrative Officer (AO) (Generalists) (Scale-I)

Vacancies: 300

Last Date: 21 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification





1. Organization: Oil India Limited

Post Name: Grade 3

Vacancies: 535

Last Date: 23 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification