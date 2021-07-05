Telangana Police Recruitment 2021 for 141 Assistant Public Prosecutor (APO) Posts, Download Notice @tslprb.in

Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor (Category-7) in Telangana State Prosecution Service on its website -tslprb.in. Online applications will be invited for Telangana Police APO Recruitment 2021 for which the applications form dates will be intimated shortly through a Press Release shortly.

Candidates who are desirous and eligible REPEAT eligible only may apply through ONLINE mode only after having satisfied themselves of their eligibility for this recruitment.

More details such as educational qualification, experience, age limit, vacancy break-up, salary, selection process are given below:

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application: to be announced

Last date for submission of online application: to be announced

Telangana Police Vacancy Details

Assistant Public Prosecutors (Category – 7) in Telangana State Prosecution Service - 151 Posts

Multi-Zone – I - 68

Multi-Zone – II - 83

Telangana Police APO Salary:

Rs. 54220 – 133630 (as per RPS 2020)

Telangana Police APO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The Candidate must possess a bachelor’s degree in any subject along with a bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB / BL) awarded by any University in India, established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act or a State Act or of any Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission or any other equivalent qualification. The Candidates who have passed five-year course in Law after their Intermediate are also eligible.

Experience:

The Candidate must have practiced as an Advocate for not less than three (3) years with active practice in Criminal Courts in the State as on date of Notification i.e., 4 th July 2021.

Age Limit:

A Candidate must not have attained the age of 34 years as on 1st July, 2021 i.e., he/ she must have been born not earlier than 2nd July, 1987.

Selection Process for Telangana Police APO Posts

n: Candidates will be required to appear for a written examination in two papers (each of three hours duration). Both papers will be set in English language only. The final selection in each category will be strictly on relative merit of the

Candidates, obtained by them based on their aggregate score in the written examination in

Papers I and II (200 marks) duly

How to Apply for Telangana Police APO Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online once the online application link is available.

Telangana Police APO Notification

Telangana Police Website