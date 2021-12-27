Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -27 December 2021- Multiple Job Roles in Railways, PSUs, UPSC, Sainik School and Others

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -27 December 2021 here. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -27 December 2021 holding 1000+ vacancies for various posts in different organizations. Job aspirants have a great opportunity under renowned government organizations like Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway, NTPC Limited, Union Public Service Commission, Sainik School and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Candidates holding Degree, diplomas, and other qualifications are eligible to apply for the multiple job options in the above-mentioned organizations. Like every day, we have provided the list of Top 5 Govt Jobs for your ease. Candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlinks before applying for any job.

The Union Public Service Commission has announced 187 vacancies of Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Engineer, Junior Time Scale, Administrative Officer & Assistant Professor. The willing candidates can submit applications through the online mode at upsc.gov.in on or before 13 January 2022.

For Reference: UPSC Recruitment 2022: 187 Vacancies Announced, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in

On the other hand, the candidates willing to work under Indian Railways have a great opportunity. The Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway is hiring vacancies against the sports quota. The candidates holding the requisite qualification can submit applications latest by 27 January 2021. The candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlink given below for educational qualification, sports norms, age limit, and other details.

For Reference: Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 against Sports Quota, Apply Online @nr.indianrailways.gov.in

Similarly, Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the various posts through Combined Graduate Level (CGL) against 956 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the online mode from 29 December 2021 to 27 January 2022.

For Reference: JSSC CGL 2022 Notification Released @jssc.nic.in, Check Vacancy, Qualification, Application Process & Details Here

NTPC Limited is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Law Officer at E0 Level for its projects/stations through CLAT 2021. The candidates can submit applications through the online mode at ntpc.co.in latest by 7 January 2022. A total of 10 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

For Reference: NTPC Recruitment through CLAT 2021: Applications invited for Assistant Law Officer Posts

Lastly, Sainik School Ambikapur is hiring candidates for nonteaching staff posts. The candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications latest by 14 January 2022.

For Reference: Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2021-22 for MTS, Counsellor and Others @sainikschoolambikapur.org.in, Check Eligibility