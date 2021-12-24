UPSC Recruitment 2022: 187 Vacancies Announced, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Engineer, Junior Time Scale, Administrative Officer & Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at upsc.gov.in latest by 13 January 2022.
A total of 187 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment. The candidates holding the qualification of bachelor’s/post graduate in the relevant field from a recognized University. The candidates can check qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 13 January 2022
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Commissioner - 2 Posts
- Assistant Engineer - 157 Posts
- Junior Time Scale - 17 Posts
- Administrative Officer - 9 Posts
- Assistant Professor - 2 Posts
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree/Post Graduation Degree from a recognized University.
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 30 & 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in latest by 13 January 2022. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. The candidates can refer to the official notification for future reference.