UPSC Recruitment 2022: 187 Vacancies Announced, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on upsc.gov.in for 187 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Engineer, Junior Time Scale, Administrative Officer & Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at upsc.gov.in latest by 13 January 2022.

A total of 187 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment. The candidates holding the qualification of bachelor’s/post graduate in the relevant field from a recognized University. The candidates can check qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 13 January 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Commissioner - 2 Posts

Assistant Engineer - 157 Posts

Junior Time Scale - 17 Posts

Administrative Officer - 9 Posts

Assistant Professor - 2 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree/Post Graduation Degree from a recognized University.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 30 & 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in latest by 13 January 2022. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. The candidates can refer to the official notification for future reference.