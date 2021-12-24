Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSC Recruitment 2022: 187 Vacancies Announced, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on upsc.gov.in for 187 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 24, 2021 19:41 IST
UPSC Recruitment 2022
UPSC Recruitment 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Engineer, Junior Time Scale, Administrative Officer & Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at upsc.gov.in latest by 13 January 2022.

A total of 187 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment. The candidates holding the qualification of bachelor’s/post graduate in the relevant field from a recognized University. The candidates can check qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 13 January 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Commissioner - 2 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer - 157 Posts
  • Junior Time Scale - 17 Posts
  • Administrative Officer - 9 Posts
  • Assistant Professor - 2 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree/Post Graduation Degree from a recognized University.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 30 & 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in latest by 13 January 2022. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. The candidates can refer to the official notification for future reference. 

Take Free Online UPSC Prelims 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Job Summary
NotificationUPSC Recruitment 2022: 187 Vacancies Announced, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in
Notification Date24 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission13 Jan, 2022
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.