Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2021-22 for MTS, Counsellor and Others @sainikschoolambikapur.org.in, Check Eligibiliy

SS Ambikapur has invited online application for the 24 MTS, Counsellor and Others on its official website. Check SS Ambikapur Recruitment 2021 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: Sainik School Ambikapur has released notification in the Employment News (25-31 December) 2021 for the posts of MTS, Counsellor and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 14 January 2022.



Important Date for Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:14 January 2022

Vacancy Details for Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

General Employee MTS-04

Counsellor-01

Horse Riding Instructor-01

Laboratory Assistant-01

General Employee MTS-16

Nursing Sister-01

Eligibility Criteria for Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

General Employee MTS- Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board.

Counsellor-Graduate in Psychology or Post Graduate Diploma in Child Development or Career Guidance and Counselling from recognized College/University.

Horse Riding Instructor-Intermedicate or Equivalent from recognized Board. Knowledge of Horse Riding/Risaldar Course qualified.

Laboratory Assistant-Intermediate Science or equivalent with Chemistry Subject.

General Employee MTS-Matriculation or Equivalent from recognized Board.

Nursing Sister-Diploma/Degree in Nursing. Five years experience or ex serviceman of Medical Assistant trade with at least 5 years service after Training.



Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for Sainik School Ambikapur Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Eligible and interested candidates can submit Bio-data which can be downloaded from the school website www.sainikschoolambikapur.org.in, one recent passport size coloured photograph duly signed alongwith photocopies of the testimonials with other documents as mentioned in the notification to the 'Prlncipal, Sainik School Ambikapur, Mendra Kalan, Dist - Surguja, (Chhattisgarh), PIN Code -497 001'on or before 14 January 2022 by Hand/Post. Check the notification link for details in this regards.