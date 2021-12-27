Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 against Sports Quota, Apply Online @nr.indianrailways.gov.in

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 against Sports Quota for 21 Vacancies. Check eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway (RRC-NR) has invited applications for various posts through the sports quota. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 27 January 2022. This recruitment is being done for the 21 (twenty-one) vacancies in Level 2,3,4&5 of Pay Matrix 7th CPC against Sports Quota through Open Advertisement Quota for the Year 2021-22 in Northern Railway.

The candidates can submit multiple applications at the organizations but the candidates are required to file separate applications for separate discipline/games. if eligible, with a separate examination fee as applicable for each application. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 28 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 27 January 2022

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Athletics- Men - 3 Posts

Athletics-Women - 2 Posts

Cricket – Men- 3 Posts

Weight Lifting - Men - 2 Posts

Hand Ball-Women- 2 Posts

Basketball- Women -1 Post

Volleyball - Men -1 Post

Chess- Men -1 Post

Basketball– Men -1 Post

Body Building - Men - 2 Posts

Boxing – Women - 1 Post

Kabaddi – Women- 2 Posts

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification & Pay Scale:

Posts in Pay Matrix Qualification Level4- Rs. 25500-81100/- Level5- Rs. 29200-92300/- Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University. Level 2- Rs. 19900-63200/- Level 3- Rs. 21700-69100/- Passed 12th(+2 stage) or its equivalent examination. Education Qualification must be from a recognized Institution

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 Sports Norms:

Posts in Pay Matrix Qualification Level4- Rs. 25500-81100/- Level5- Rs. 29200-92300/- Represented the Country in Olympic Games (Senior Category) Or At least 3rd position in any of the World Cup (Junior/Youth/Senior Category)/ World Championships (Junior/Senior Category)/ Asian Games (Senior Category)/ Commonwealth Games (Senior Category)/ Youth Olympics/ Champions Trophy (Hockey)/Davis Cup (Tennis)/Thomas/Uber Cup(Badminton). Level 2- Rs. 19900-63200/- Level 3- Rs. 21700-69100/- Represented the country in the World Cup (Junior/Youth/Senior Category)/ World Championships (Junior/Senior Category)/ Asian Games (Senior Category)/Commonwealth Games (Senior Category)/ Youth Olympics/Champions Trophy (Hockey)/Davis Cup (Tennis)/Thomas/Uber Cup(Badminton)OR At least 3rd position in Commonwealth Championship Junior/Senior category)/Asian Championships / Asia Cup (Junior/Senior category)/ South Asian Federations (SAF) Games (Senior Category)/USIC (World Railways) Championship (Senior Category)/ World University Games OR At least 3 rd position in Senior/ Youth/Junior National Championships. OR At least 3rd position in National Games organized under the aegis of Indian Olympic Association. OR At least 3rd position in All India Inter-University Championship organized under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities OR 1 st position in Federation Cup Championships (Senior Category).

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18-25 years of age

Download Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF here

Apply Online

How to apply for Northern Railway Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 27 January 2022.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 Application Fee