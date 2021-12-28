Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 December 2021- 15000+ Vacancies for Teacher, UDC, MTS Steno & Others, 10th pass can apply

Checklist of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 28 December 2021 here. Also check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Like every day, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 December 2021 has come up with 12000+ vacancies in reputed govt organizations like Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha, Odisha Staff Service Commission (OSSC), Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) and Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC).

Candidates holding the qualification of 10th to postgraduate have a great opportunity to apply under the above-mentioned organizations. The candidates are advised to check their eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Today, the major job of the day is from the Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha, and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Both organizations are hiring candidates for a huge number of vacancies for the post of teaching and non-teaching staff. The candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications before the last date. The candidates are advised to refer to the hyperlinked article for reference.

For Reference: DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 11403 TGT and Other Posts @dseodisha.in

ESIC Recruitment 2021-22 for 3847 UDC, MTS, Steno Posts Across India, Register @esic.nic.in from 15 Jan 2022

On the other hand, Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Graduate Engineering Apprentice, Diploma Engineering Apprentice & Non-Engineering Trade Apprentice. The online applications for the same will start from 5 January 2022. The candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

For Reference: OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @optcl.co.in, 250 Vacancies Notified

Similarly, Odisha Staff Service Commission (OSSC) is hiring 123 vacancies of Traffic Constable and Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant (JFTA). The candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications at ossc.gov.in. The dates of online application submission are yet not revealed by the commission. The candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.

For Reference: OSSC Recruitment 2022 for 123 Traffic Constable and JFTA Posts, Details Here

Lastly, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is hiring candidates for recruitment for the 49 Principal/ Placement Officer Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 26 January 2022.

For Reference: CGPSC Recruitment 2021-22: Apply Online for Principal Placement Officer Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Application Process